Tuesday Tips

Mark and Charlie Johnston's Ferrari Queen is backed to hit top gear in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Although a relative bargain at £18,000, the daughter of Decorated Knight looked a premium luxury purchase when sauntering to a six-length victory on her Doncaster debut.

Back in second that day was a useful operator from William Haggas' yard and although the form has not been given a severe examination since, it is hard to get away from the taking impression created by the winner.

Sure to get further in time, expect her to be to the fore stretching the stamina of her rivals in this seven-furlong contest and it is easy to see her maintaining her 100 per cent record. Sticking with the two-year-olds, Sanks A Million has the perfect opportunity to add to a win at Chester when running in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Nursery.

The Profitable colt put his experience to good use when opening his account at the third attempt on the Roodee and the manner of that victory suggests an opening mark of 79 is well within range as he runs in handicap company for the first time.

Princess Naomi can bring up her hat-trick in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Nursery. Rod Millman's youngster has been too strong for her rivals at both Chelmsford and Beverley recently and although she has an 8lb higher figure to contend with, she looks a two-year-old very much on an upward curve.

Also at the Sunbury venue, Prop Forward can scrummage his rivals into submission in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap. Clive Cox's four-year-old was impressive over five furlongs at Southwell on New Year's Day and although now 11lb higher in the handicap, he is two from two on the all-weather and looks to have a touch of class.

The Johnston team might also be among the winners at Chelmsford, with Campese of clear interest in the one-mile-five-furlong Betsi Handicap. The Australia gelding opened his account over just shy of a mile and a half at Bath in May and was last seen filling the runner-up spot over two miles here a week and a half ago.

Dropping slightly in trip and running from the same mark of 68, Campese should prove hard to beat. Tango Man could land the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Catterick for David Loughnane and Amo Racing. The Kingman colt is a half-brother to seven winners, including a Group Three winner, and cost a staggering almost £500,000 at the sales in March.

A couple of his rivals in North Yorkshire bring decent placed form to the table, but connections of Tango Man will surely be disappointed if he does not at least go close to winning on debut. Arika was an eye-catching second on debut at Yarmouth and can get off the mark in the Stori Cymru EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Ffos Las.

The American-bred three-year-old found only Winforglory too strong three weeks ago, a horse who has followed up since at Lingfield. Jane Chapple-Hyam is enjoying a fine season and Arika must have every chance of adding to her tally.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 2.10 Tango Man, 2.45 Mayson Mount, 3.15 Haven Lady, 3.45 Abel Handy, 4.15 Winfola, 4.45 Jet Set Go.

CHELMSFORD: 5.40 Timewave, 6.10 Grace Angel, 6.40 Fifty Sent, 7.10 Campese, 7.40 Pontius, 8.10 Gossamer Silk.

FFOS LAS: 1.25 Our Jester, 1.55 Lord Bertie, 2.30 Arika, 3.00 Senorita, 3.30 Latent Heat, 4.00 Willingly.

KEMPTON: 5.50 Princess Naomi, 6.20 FERRARI QUEEN (NAP), 6.50 Sweet Idea, 7.20 Sanks A Million, 7.50 Prop Forward, 8.20 Sir Gregory, 8.50 Iconic Mover.

ROSCOMMON: 5.25 Stormey, 5.55 Miss Us O, 6.25 Gold Creek, 7.00 Champ De Gane, 7.30 Masrur, 8.00 Gali Flight, 8.30 Resilient Front.

DOUBLE: Princess Naomi and Ferrari Queen.