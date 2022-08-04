Friday Tips

New Definition fell short in Listed company last month but can make the most of a drop in grade for the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh.

James Tate's charge showed plenty of promise in finishing second in his first two racecourse outings before getting off the mark in a Kempton novice event, triumphing in decent style by two and a half lengths. That victory prompted Tate to raise his sights for the Rose Bowl at Newbury and with first-time cheekpieces, he was hardly disgraced in being beaten just over four lengths in fourth.

He is now rated 89 which puts him ahead of the field here and slightly calmer waters can see him regain the winning thread.

Happy has been knocking on the door in recent runs and he can finally hit the mark in the So Stobo Platinum Jubilee Handicap. A winner at Beverley back in April, Happy has failed to add to that sole career success so far but he has placed on four of his six subsequent runs, including when just edged out by a neck on his most recent start at Sandown. Happy still looks to be on a workable mark of 82.

Finest Sound is another who can capitalise on a drop in class in Thirsk's British EBF Conditions Stakes. He was simply outclassed by Grocer Jack in a Newbury Listed event, coming homea nine-length second before being demoted to third after hanging into a rival in the finish.

Simon and Ed Crisford's runner had struggled with Epsom's unique challenges on his previous start, leaving him looking a bit of disappointment after finishing second in a Dubai Group One earlier in the year. His mark of 108 gives him an advantage of upwards of 3lb against his two rivals and while seven furlongs might not be his optimum trip, Finest Sound can make his class tell.

Pink Crystal looks a filly on the up and the Harry Bloom Memorial 'Brighton Bullet' Handicap should be well within her grasp. William Haggas kept her busy on the all-weather through the winter, running four times from October to January, with the daughter of Shamardal shedding her maiden tag at the fourth attempt before being given a bit of a break.

Third on her return last month at Wolverhampton, she possibly just needed the run as she scored in style at Thirsk subsequently in what was her first try on turf. Raised 6lb for that victory, Pink Crystal still appeals as an unexposed runner who is only now beginning to hit her stride.

St Leger entry Giavellotto takes the eye in the Racing TV Handicap at Newmarket. He was a shock 100/1 winner on his racecourse bow back in December, beating 102-rated Wild Crusade, before adding a second all-weather win at Newcastle in March.

Marco Botti then turned his attentions to handicap company and while he was a bit disappointing over 10 furlongs at Sandown in April, he has shaped with more promise upped to 14 furlongs for his last two runs. Beaten into third by Salvatore Mundi at the first attempt, he found Nathanael Greene half a length too good at Haydock last month when attempting to concede 10lb.

His Classic entry obviously looks very hopeful at this stage, but Giavellotto can at least notch a third career victory here.

Dreams Of Thunder should be thereabouts in the Bet At racingtv.com Fillies' Handicap at Haydock. She has won one of her two starts for Amy Murphy so far, triumphing at Nottingham on her stable bow before failing by just a neck to make it a quick ,double for her new team at Goodwood.

Freshened up after those outings, a mark of 78 looks competitive for a filly ,who mixed it in some decent company last term.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 1.20 Minhaaj, 1.50 Outland Mission, 2.20 Pink Crystal, 2.50 Shalfa, 3.20 Hidden Pearl, 3.50 Unsung Hero, 4.25 Hot Hot Hot.

HAYDOCK: 5.07 Wild Thunder, 5.42 Dreams Of Thunder, 6.17 Sir Jock Bennett, 6.52 Docklands, 7.27 Gold Aura, 8.02 Monica, 8.37 Molinari.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.40 Bankawi, 2.10 NEW DEFINITION (NAP), 2.40 Happy, 3.10 Global Humour, 3.40 Merricourt, 4.10 Doomsday, 4.40 Red Bond.

NEWMARKET: 5.25 Brasilian Princess, 6.00 Twinkle Twilight, 6.35 Local Dynasty, 7.10 Giavellotto, 7.45 Jilly Cooper, 8.20 Bergerac.

THIRSK: 2.00 Mr Orange, 2.30 Equity's Darling, 3.00 Finest Sound, 3.30 Love Fifteen, 4.00 Brazen Idol, 4.35 Jamih.

TIPPERARY: 5.00 Ultramarine, 5.35 Erosandpsyche, 6.10 Spring Feeling, 6.45 Hellsing, 7.20 Fastnet Breeze, 7.55 Kodiac Prince, 8.25 Lord Erskine.

WEXFORD: 4.45 High City Roller, 5.15 Serpolette, 5.50 Well Polly, 6.25 Leish Oscars Son, 7.00 The Great White, 7.35 Coole Arcade, 8.10 O Faolains Lass.

DOUBLE: New Definition and Giavellotto.