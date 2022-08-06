Sunday Tips

Tarrabb can make a successful step up to a mile in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap at Haydock.

The three-year-old hails from a classy family and while she did not make it to the track as a juvenile, she kicked off in style this term with a cosy Chelmsford victory in May. Owen Burrows wasted no time in getting her on the turf, but she was far too keen when a defeated odds-on favourite at Chepstow before not enjoying the best of passages at Thirsk.

She showed that to be all wrong on her latest spin, with her length-and-a-half margin at Ascot not really doing justice to the manner of her success, although it limited the handicapper to a 4lb rise subsequently. Now off a perch of 84, Tarrabb still looks potentially well treated and moving up from seven furlongs should not be an issue judged on her Ascot win.

American Flag is an interesting proposition in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap. Having his first start in this sphere, and an initial run following a gelding operation, American Flag has shown glimpses of promise in three runs to date, without getting his head in front.

Out the back on his first attempt in the Wood Ditton, he put in an improved effort when fourth next time and his third in June offered encouragement as switching up to 10 furlongs seemed to suit, although a slow early pace proved his undoing in a sprint finish. A starting mark of 80 is obviously high enough, but he can rise the challenge.

Real Terms is on a roll as she shoots for a hat-trick in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap. She tackles two miles for the first time here, taking a bit of a leap after winning over 11 and 10 furlongs so far this term. Real Terms has shown no signs of stopping at the finish on either occasion though, and trainer Grant Tuer would not be lining up if he did not think she had every chance of staying the distance.

Abu Malek can be given another chance in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap despite flopping at Haydock last month. Having finished a promising second on his debut for the yard, he got a bump at the start and never really recovered, coming home 10 lengths back in eighth. Abu Malek can make amends in this six-furlong contest.

Rhubarb has been in flying form and a four-timer looks perfectly possible in the Ossie And Hutch Memorial Fillies' Handicap at Windsor. Richard Price's charge has done all her winning at Chepstow, switching back to the minimum trip to win twice after first scoring over six furlongs.

Although she will not be at her favoured track, a reasonable 4lb rise and her excellent current heart still make her an attractive proposition. Ideal Guest got run out of it over seven furlongs at Epsom recently, so it perhaps makes sense to drop back to six in the Racecourse Live Streams On RacingTV Extra Handicap at Leicester.

A winner over seven furlongs at Brighton in June and July, Ideal Guest was keen at Epsom and paid the price.

SELECTIONS: DOWNPATRICK: 2.30 Trendy Lady, 3.00 Uhtred, 3.30 Montel Glory, 4.00 Park Hind, 4.30 Westcoastinformant, 5.00 Rubiana, 5.30 moon Rise Beauty.

HAYDOCK: 3.45 Jack The Truth, 4.15 Zoology, 4.45 Abu Malek, 5.15 American Flag, 5.45 Disputed, 6.15 TARRABB (NAP), 6.45 Real Terms.

LEICESTER: 1.50 Sweet Fortune, 2.20 Circle Of Fire, 2.50 Lucia Joy, 3.20 Ideal Guest, 3.52 Lexington Knight, 4.22 Cubanista, 4.52 Eastern Star.

WINDSOR: 2.10 Heat And Dust, 2.40 Sassy Belle, 3.10 Ischia, 3.40 Rhubarb, 4.10 Go Senator Go, 4.40 Savrola.

DOUBLE: Tarrabb and Real Terms.