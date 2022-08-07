Monday Tips

Keep Bidding looks to have been found a great opportunity to get off the mark in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year/EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton on Monday.

Ralph Beckett's filly was second to a subsequent Royal Ascot runner-up Maylandsea on debut at Nottingham, keeping on well at the finish at Colwick Park. She was then not disgraced when sent off joint-favourite for the Woodcote at Epsom in June, perhaps paying the price for being slowly away when beaten five lengths into fourth.

The daughter of Ribchester has been given a good rest since and is now returned to five furlongs for a very winnable assignment.

One World bumped into an above-average type at Newmarket last month, but could prove to be no mug himself in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Nursery Handicap. Deemed good enough to run in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot following a debut win at Haydock, there should be plenty more to come from the Sea The Stars colt, who is out of a half-sister to Time Test and sure to appreciate the step up to one mile.

Sticking with the two-year-olds, Fariba looks well placed to build on an encouraging debut in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes. She was not asked too many questions having blown the start on her debut at Newcastle, but kept on nicely for forth in the closing stages and should relish an extra furlong here for Kevin Philippart De Foy and owners Nick Bradley Racing

Expeditious took a leap forward when beaten less than a length at Salisbury last time and looks primed to strike in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Ripon. Alice Haynes is two from five at the Yorkshire track and her improving daughter of Fast Company could be tough to catch from the front if putting her experience to good use in this first try at five furlongs.

Also at Ripon, Royal Prospect got on the scoresheet recently and can go in again under a penalty in the Forbes Gifts And Interiors Ripon Apprentice Handicap.

William Buick has three rides at Wolverhampton and is backed to come out on top aboard Banned in the opening Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Maiden Handicap. He was a runner-up on his first try at 12 furlongs at Ffos Las and looks to have been given a real chance by the assessor now making his handicap debut off a mark of 76.

At Windsor Nashur is interesting on her first start for Philippart De Foy in the At The Races App Market Movers British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes. She was second at Redcar on debut behind a horse that is now rated 76, while on her second outing she was a respectable third to Mersea, who has gone on to run in Listed company and is rated in the mid 80s.

Millicent made a winning debut for Kevin Frost at Salisbury last month and is backed to follow up in the concluding Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap off a 4lb higher mark, while Sassy Redhead can get punters excited on her first try at six furlongs in the Frimley Health Charity Nursery Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

BALLINROBE: 5.25 Ardamir, 5.55 Figaruso, 6.25 Nos Na Gaoithe, 6.55 Vale Of Glory, 7.25 Vinnie Is Busy, 7.55 Florey Spud, 8.30 Noble Birth.

KEMPTON: 1.00 KEEP BIDDING (NAP), 1.30 Kodiac Blue, 2.00 Fariba, 2.30 Enola Grey, 3.00 One World, 3.30 Tamilla, 4.00 Sir Joseph Swan.

RIPON: 5.45 Royal Prospect, 6.15 Expeditious, 6.45 Stunt Game, 7.15 Canaria Prince, 7.45 Gibside, 8.20 Panama City.

WINDSOR: 4.35 Kath's Toyboy, 5.05, Pollinate, 5.35 Nashur, 6.05 Sassy Redhead, 6.35 My Genghis, 7.05 Buxted Too, 7.35 Eddie The Beagle, 8.10 Millicent.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.45 Banned, 2.15 Lucia Joy, 2.45 Mutaany, 3.15 Royal Heart, 3.45 Prenup, 4.15 Darcy's Rock.

DOUBLE: Keep Bidding and Fariba.