Tuesday Tips

If Korker can master his stalls issues, he will take some catching in the It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Conditions Stakes at Nottingham.

Karl Burke's runner has been slow to go in each of his four outings so far this term, with the three-year-old having proved a tardy starter last year too, although that did not stop him winning three times. Korker has similarly managed to get his head in front once this term, coming from the back of the pack at York to claim a two-and-a-quarter-length verdict in a competitive heat in May.

That run inspired connections to head to Royal Ascot but he gave himself no chance in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes, conceding plenty of ground at the start before passing half the field and leaving his supporters to wonder what might have been.

The pattern continued at York on his most recent run too, but he did very well indeed to still finish third behind Nunthorpe favourite Royal Aclaim in a Listed heat - suggesting that he can make his mark in decent company granted a better start. Obviously Korker is not a straightforward proposition, but there is no doubting his talent and this kind of level should be well within his remit.

Sea Tsarina let down favourite-backers at Newmarket but can make amends in the At The Races App Market Movers Fillies' Novice Stakes at Lingfield. She did not look hard pressed when making a winning debut at Yarmouth, swooping late to claim a length-and-a-quarter verdict over seven furlongs at the beginning of June.

That effort saw her sent off an odds-on shot at Headquarters later that month, but saddled with a penalty she could finish only third. The second has boosted the form with a subsequent win and trainer William Haggas has decided to move up a mile here, which looks a good call.

Lady Jane Grey overcame a slow start and unfavourable track position to win at Lingfield on debut and a repeat could be on the cards in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes. The Havana Grey filly raced widest of all but still managed to produce a sustained challenge to grab the glory over the same five furlongs she faces here, coming home half a length clear without having to engage maximum gear. Freshened up since that run, she can defy a penalty for trainer Rae Guest.

Must Be Royale can make it a Chelmsford double in the Betsi Handicap at the Essex venue. The four-year-old gained a narrow verdict in a similar event to this at the end of last month to finally get off the mark at the ninth attempt.

With a hood and cheekpieces on, Must Be Royale looked set for another defeat before finishing with real purpose in the last half a furlong, edging a neck victory in the shadow of the post. Raised 1lb for that win, Must Be Royale might have another victory in him.

Emeralds Pride is the choice in Carlisle's Join Racing TV Now Handicap. She kicked off the year with a first career success at the fifth time of asking but has so far not been able to follow up in four subsequent outings. However, she has been knocking on the door off a mark of 67, most recently chasing home Pink Crystal - who has franked the form since - when third at Thirsk last month.The handicapper has eased her 1lb ahead of this outing and she can be relied upon to put up a good showing.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 5.10 Heat And Dust, 5.40 Navy Wren, 6.15 Emeralds Pride, 6.50 Water Of Leith, 7.25 Under Fox, 8.00 Bastille, 8.35 Regal World.

CHELMSFORD: 4.45 Senor Pockets, 5.20 Shamilla, 5.55 Good Measure, 6.30 Must Be Royale, 7.05 Brute Force, 7.40 Ivan Drago, 8.15 Snap Ambush.

LINGFIELD: 1.30 Pump It Up, 2.00 Lady Jane Grey, 2.30 Sea Tsarina, 3.00 Blame Culture, 3.30 Archiano, 4.05 Agent Of Fortune,

NOTTINGHAM: 2.15 Treble Glory, 2.45 The Goat, 3.15 Gordons Aura, 3.50 KORKER (NAP), 4.25 Essencial, 5.00 Gert Lush.

DOUBLE: Korker and Sea Tsarina.