Wednesday Tips

Climate can make a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury.

Previously trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington, it is perhaps no surprise that she has been moved to England by her owners given her last three outings have all been in the UK. There appears to be more opportunities to gain valuable black type and given she heads into this Listed event with the highest rating, it looks the right call.

Climate has one piece of form in the book that is head and shoulders above anything else any other filly she faces can offer. On her first outing this season in the Group Two Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, she was beaten just a length and a half in a race that has worked out incredibly well.

The winner, Ed Walker's Dreamloper, went on to win a Group One in France next time out and the third, Francis Graffard's Ebaiyra subsequently won a Listed race before finishing a creditable third to German Derby winner Sammarco in a Group One at Munich.

Since then Climate has had just the one outing, when failing to see out a mile and a half in a Group Three at Haydock, so this drop down to just less than 10 furlongs should be right up her street while her main rival, Rose Of Kildare, looks better over further.

Earlier on the card, the Gosdens unleash an interesting newcomer in Dark Kestrel in the Molson Coors British EBF Novice Stakes. A 370,000 guineas purchase from Tattersalls Book One sale, the Dark Angel colt is related to Harry Angel and Supremacy.

Glamorous Breeze can return to winning ways in the S H Jones Wines Handicap. Chris Mason's four-year-old has been in great heart this season and has not finished out of the first three in her last five outings.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

On her penultimate start at Chepstow, she was a very easy winner in an apprentice handicap which meant she was not penalised last time out at Ascot in a stronger race. She slightly missed the break but was soon back travelling strongly and, if anything, found herself in front too far from home. If held up for longer, she can bag another win.

Seeking Gold made a very pleasing debut for Tom Clover and can go one better in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Yarmouth. Second to the promising Chaldean at Newbury, he once again takes on some choicely-bred rivals but his experience should stand him in good stead.

While Charlie Appleby's Modern Dancer was a winner first time out, the 7lb he concedes means he will have to be well above average to score again and his debut form has been let down.

D Day Odette should be suited by the step up to 10 furlongs in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Maiden Handicap. Not sighted on her Kempton debut for Joe Tuite, she took a huge step forward when fourth on her first run for Kevin Philippart De Foy.

Placed efforts at Goodwood and Newmarket have followed and the switch in trip might allow her to get into a better rhythm.

The stable could also be celebrating a hat-trick of wins for Elsals in the Cazoo Handicap at Ffos Las.

Richard Fahey's Minnesota Lad has been unfortunate to bump into two above average recruits so far in his young career. The Taycan Electric Performance EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Beverley looks an easier assignment on paper and he can take full advantage.

On his debut he faced Clover's Rogue Spirit - now rated 91 having finished third in the Super Sprint at Newbury - and then at York he was no match for Walbank, who has been placed at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

Daniel and Clare Kubler's Andaleep looked on great terms with himself when winning on Sunday and can follow up in the Topmark Solutions National Ev Bay-Marking Specialist Handicap.

Ralph Beckett's Quantum Light showed up well in a decent race at Ascot on her debut and looks sure to improve in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Kempton.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 2.10 Minnesota Lad, 2.40 Charlie's Humour, 3.10 Harry Love, 3.40 Liberation Point, 4.10 Andaleep, 4.40 Whitcliffe, 5.10 Frisky.

FFOS LAS: 4.55 Speranzoso, 5.30 Disdainful, 6.05 Trans Montana, 6.40 Albion Princess, 7.15 Elsals, 7.45 Grand Cru Gaga, 8.20 Fast Forward.

GOWRAN: 4.20 Redressed, 4.50 Lily Of The Glen, 5.20 Show Of Stars, 5.55 Remind, 6.30 Hale Bop, 7.05 Endless Season, 7.35 Fastman, 8.10 Safecracker.

KEMPTON: 5.05 Uffington, 5.40 Quantum Light, 6.15 Heavenly Breath, 6.50 Fashion Love, 7.25 Brains, 8.00 Mille Miglia, 8.30 Thunder Flash.

SALISBURY: 1.30 Amathus, 2.00 Dark Kestrel, 2.30 Glamorous Breeze, 3.00 Duelist, 3.30 CLIMATE (NAP), 4.00 Star Of Valour.

YARMOUTH: 1.50 Lincoln Red, 2.20 Seeking Gold, 2.50 Ward Castle, 3.20 D Day Odette, 3.55 Mistrix, 4.30 Kelapa.

DOUBLE: Climate and Seeking Gold.