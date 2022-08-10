Thursday Tips

Tempus can continue his good recent run by bagging the Group Three Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury.

While a disappointing field of only four go to post for Wiltshire track's feature race of the season, they are all classy operators. Tempus looks like being another shrewd buy for owners Hambleton Racing who have enjoyed great success with Glen Shiel and Outbox having sent them to Archie Watson.

Originally trained by Roger Charlton for Juddmonte, Tempus changed hands for just 25,000 guineas having clearly had problems given there was a gap of 435 days before his first run for new connections. He was a beaten favourite for the Cambridgeshire on his penultimate outing for Charlton though, so there is no doubting his ability.

Coaxed back to his best, he won first time out this season has been very consistent, finishing third in the Royal Hunt Cup before winning easily at Ascot last time out. He does have over four lengths to find with Modern News from their meeting at Windsor earlier in the season but while Tempus has improved, Modern News has seemingly failed to progress.

Only three go to post for the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap - but again you could not rule any of them out. Minor preference is for Alan King's Dal Mallart, the bottom-weight who has been on a steep upward curve of late. She briefly looked beaten at Sandown but rallied to great effect and went away to win impressively.

Up another 6lb against two lively types, she might just improve again for stepping up in trip. Roger Varian's Faattik ran a very promising race on debut and it will be a surprise if he fails to open his account in the Sorvio Insurance Brokers Novice Stakes.

Gelded before making his debut and unraced at two, he looked very green before flashing home for third. He cost 290,000 guineas so needs to start paying some of that back soon. It would be no surprise if Bryan Smart's Cotai Pearl had a problem after her most recent outing. Having run so well on debut to be second at Musselburgh she was well fancied to go one better at Thirsk.

Even taking the smart winner Maria Branwell out of the equation, in finishing only ninth it clearly was not her true running and she is given another chance in the Lexus Hull EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Beverley. Andrew Balding tends to do well at Ffos Las and Saorla looks to have been found a good opportunity in the Duncan Morris Silver Cup Restricted Novice Stakes.

Balding also sees the value in the Racing League which heads to Lingfield for week two. He runs Neandra in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R13 and the lightly-raced filly looks a very likely type. A six-length winner on handicap debut over the same course and distance, she can defy an 8lb rise.

The decision to go back up in trip will suit Paul and Oliver Cole's Sunningdale in the William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League R10. Street Kid is better on the all-weather than turf and with a good draw in stall one can go well on his seasonal return in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League R8.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 1.35 Cotai Pearl, 2.10 Madam Macho, 2.45 Van Gerwen, 3.20 Glory And Honour, 3.55 Majil, 4.30 Temper Trap.

FFOS LAS: 1.10 Alpha King, 1.45 Gumais, 2.20 Saorla, 2.55 Carpe Fortuna, 3.30 Dora Penny, 4.05 Ellie Piper, 4.40 Typewritten.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 5.20 Library, 5.50 Perfect Poise, 6.20 Only, 6.50 Nectarine, 7.20 Raadobarg, 7.50 Temple Of Artemis, 8.20 Zahee.

LINGFIELD: 5.10 Street Kid, 5.40 Dream Show, 6.10 Sunningdale, 6.40 Postmark, 7.10 Jewel Maker, 7.40 Neandra, 8.10 Good Soul.

SALISBURY: 1.55 Kohana Breeze, 2.30 FAATTIK (NAP), 3.05 Ruby Cottage, 3.40 Atlantic Heart, 4.15 Tempus, 4.45 Dal Mallart, 5.15 Night Sparkle.

TRAMORE: 5.30 Cottie, 6.00 Gateau De Miel, 6.30 Baron Wild, 7.00 Downthecellar, 7.30 Downtown Queen, 8.00 He's Leading Me On, 8.30 Data Breach.

DOUBLE: Faattik and Tempus.