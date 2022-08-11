Friday Tips

Maylandsea can regain the winning thread dropped in both distance and class for the BetVictor St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury.

Michael Bell's filly cost 100,000 guineas the spring breeze-ups and she certainly knew her job on debut at Nottingham in May when coming home a cosy two-and-a-half-length winner to book her ticket to Royal Ascot.

While Dramatised ultimately proved too good in the Queen Mary, Maylandsea travelled beautifully and was beaten less than two furlongs, with the way she kept on prompting connections to up her to six furlongs at Newmarket next time out. However, her Group Two spin there yielded little joy as she trailed home last of six behind Mawj, racing a bit too keenly in the early stages before failing to see out the longer trip.

Moving back to five furlongs, Maylandsea should get a confidence-boosting win on the board. Absolutelyflawless is another who takes a couple of steps back in the Follow @BetVictor On Twitter Nursery Handicap. She looked very useful in winning her first two starts at Southwell and Chester, but pushed up to a better level in the Hilary Needler at Beverley, she did not get an ideal start and could not recover, coming home fourth.

Pitched into a Newmarket listed heat, Absolutelyflawless made no impact so David Loughnane's decision to try her luck off a mark of 79 here makes sense. Dandys Derriere might be able to snap his losing run in the Watch Last Fan Standing Handicap. He struck gold as a juvenile back in August 2020, but has been out of luck in 10 subsequent efforts, mostly recently finishing second and third on his last two runs.

Now rated 66, some 13lb lower than his starting handicap mark, Dandys Derriere could be good enough in this kind of company. In contrast, Chasing Aphrodite boasts an unblemished record of two wins in as many starts and tried to maintain that sequence in Newmarket's Home Of Racing Handicap. A neck winner of a Leicester maiden on his debut, he still looked a bit green in triumphing by a length in a novice event over the same mile he faces here last month.

He has not won far on either occasion, but the handicapper evidently liked what he saw as he has dished out a starting mark of 92, but the Profitable colt could still be ahead of the game. Leodis Dream came within a neck of his first win in nearly three years at York, so hopes are high for the Weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap at Nottingham.

Partnered by Sam Twiston-Davies in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe, Leodis Dream found only fellow Paul Midgley inmate Birkenhead too good and given the winning rider received a whip ban, you might even say he was unlucky. Compensation - and a first victory since September 2019 - looks viable.

Terra Mitica can spearhead an across-the-card double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Fillies' Handicap. She perhaps did not appreciate the Chester track on her penultimate run, but returned to winning form at Salisbury and follow up despite a 67lb hike.

Stablemate Infinitive hit the bar on her racecourse bow but can chalk up an all-important win in the Cazoo Fillies' Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton. A daughter of Ulysses out of multiple Group One winner Integral, her value would certainly be enhanced with a victory on her CV.

SELECTIONS: CORK: 5.00 Tiger Paw, 5.30 Walking On Clouds, 6.00 Belle Image, 6.30 Affable, 7.05 Cheeky Peek, 7.40 Perotan, 8.15 Star Kissed.

NEWBURY: 1.25 Centrefold, 2.00 Lahab, 2.35 Dandys Derriere, 3.10 MAYLANDSEA (NAP), 3.40 Absolutelyflawless, 4.10 Persian Royal, 4.40 Mrembo.

NEWMARKET: 5.10 Grenham Bay, 5.45 Counsel, 6.15 Midnight Lion, 6.48 Fulfilled, 7.23 Dion Baker, 7.58 Chasing Aphrodite.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.10 Hi Clare, 1.45 No Guts No Glory, 2.20 Leodis Dream, 2.55 Idee Fixee, 3.25 First Officer, 3.55 Terra Mitica, 4.25 Gilbert.

THIRSK: 5.37 Grigadale, 6.07 Khabib, 6.40 Jamih, 7.15 Reidh, 7.50 Orbital Chime, 8.25 Cobra Kai.

TRAMORE: 4.50 Tullybeg, 5.20 Rule Of June, 5.50 Doyenna, 6.20 Natural Look, 6.55 Ko Kate, 7.30 Some Dove, 8.05 Space Tourist.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.35 Bem Te Vi, 2.10 Thank The Lord, 2.45 Super Julius, 3.18 Infinitive, 3.48 Alwajd, 4.18 Ustath.

DOUBLE: Maylandsea and Chasing Aphrodite.