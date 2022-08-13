Sunday Tips

Adaay In Asia can thrive in West Yorkshire when Harry Dunlop's filly goes in search of a four-timer in Pontefract's EBF Stallions Highfield Farm Flying Fillies' Stakes.

Rid of a few issues that hindered her earlier career, the three-year-old has excelled in the handicap ranks of late, winning three on the spin. A good winner of a competitive six-furlong event during Glorious Goodwood, she blitzed her rivals when seen in Shergar Cup action at Ascot, coming home comfortably off her revised mark of 88.

She is now entitled to take her chance at Listed level and victory in this sprinting contest could provide Dunlop with another stakes success before exiting the training ranks later in the year.

The drop back to 12 furlongs paid dividends for Wor Willie over course and distance last month and Michael Dods' four-year-old appears primed to follow up in the Mary Clark "Favourite Day Of The Year" Handicap. He has gone up 8lb which will make life tougher, but the manner of his seven-and-a-half-length success suggests he could have enough in hand to strike again.

Sir Michael Stoute won the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap 12 months ago and could do so again with recent Yarmouth scorer Ikhtiraaq. The three-year-old, who looked a useful operator in novice events at the backend of last season, was making just his second start of the season when scoring on the east coast and could have plenty more to come in the handicap ranks.

He is 4lb higher here, but granted a good pace to aim at, expect the 220,000 guineas purchase to impress much more than he did last time. Defending champion Cottam Lane can repeat the dose in the concluding Sunpak Potatoes Handicap.

Two of the best performances from Nigel Tinkler's gelding have come at this venue and he now finds himself 3lb lower than when taking this six-furlong handicap last year. Schwartz looks a tasty proposition as he goes in search of a hat-trick in Chelmsford's CCR Supports EHAAT Air Ambulance Handicap.

George Rooke has got a fine tune out of Richard Hughes' four-year-old the last twice, following up a cosy success at Bath with a first all-weather victory at Southwell most recently. Although 7lb higher, he looks a progressive stayer and the return to two miles could unlock plenty more improvement.

Over at Southwell, newcomer Elusive Truth takes the eye in the N & L Franklin Developments Fillies' Novice Stakes. Trained by Karl Burke, the Elusive Pimpernel filly is a sister to Listed scorer Elusive Beauty, who also proved very capable in decent company as a juvenile for Ken Condon.

Ustath has finished first then second on the Rolleston Tapeta the last twice and could be on the premises once again in the Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.Bet Everyday Handicap.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 1.25 Street Poet, 2.00 SCHWARTZ (NAP), 2.35 My Joker, 3.10 True Jem, 3.45 Copperplate, 4.20 Dors Toyboy, 4.55 City Vaults.

PONTEFRACT: 1.50 Talha, 2.25 Wor Willie, 3.00 Adaay In Asia, 3.35 Ikhtiraaq, 4.10 Flint Hill, 4.45 Agent Sonya, 5.20 Cottam Lane.

SOUTHWELL: 2.08 Hoots Toots, 2.43 Elusive Truth, 3.18 Kingwell, 3.53 Abu Malek, 4.28 Mumcatt, 5.03 Ustath, 5.33 World Without Love.

TRAMORE: 1.40 Old Bill Barley, 2.15 Bite That, 2.50 Walk On The Moone, 3.25 Berliet Express, 4.00 Hollymount, 4.35 Pat Coyne, 5.10 Champagnesocialist. DOUBLE: Schwartz and Adaay In Asia.