Monday Tips

Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.

However, he still managed to pick up a silver medal on that occasion and that now looks no mean feat considering the winner Al Karrar went on to finish second in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and both the fourth Tarjeeh and fifth Swift Asset have impressed when scoring since.

To add further substance to the form, the third Chartwell House was beaten a neck by a well-regarded stablemate of Ancestral Land at this track on his next start. The Sioux Nation colt cost 140,000 guineas at the Book One sales and has a speedy pedigree that points to a bold bid here.

In the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap, Ruth Carr's Foreseeable Future looks to have a fine chance of following up his recent Ripon success. Although carrying a 4lb penalty, he won with a bit to spare last time and Harry Davies looks a shrewd jockey booking to remove a more than handy 5lb.

Although out of form of late it may be worth taking a chance on The Princes Poet, who won the MPM Flooring And Gemco Contracts Handicap last year and now finds himself on a 2lb lower mark. His one bright spark this term came when second to Equality at this venue in April and if he is to excel this season, this could be the place he does it.

At Lingfield, course-and-distance winner The Defiant is an in-form runner to consider when lining up in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap. The six-year-old was beaten by the barest of margins in his most recent start and before that was keeping on to be beaten just over a length in a competitive Goodwood heat. It could be his turn to get his head in front.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

At Catterick, the opening 24th August Is Ladies' Day Amateur Jockeys' Handicap sees the Easterby family face divided loyalties.

Thomas Easterby rides Just Hiss while Emily Easterby is on Sameem and preference is for the latter given he was beaten only a neck on his last outing.

Far From A Ruby won with any amount in hand at Ayr and could have been let off lightly by the handicapper, who lets the mare compete in the first division of the Watch Racing TV Now Handicap off just a 3lb higher rating.

Remembering was third behind Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn on debut, albeit beaten the best part of 10 lengths, and bumped into another useful operator of John and Thady Gosden's when second at Redcar on her second start.

There does not look to be a filly of that calibre in the line-up as William Haggas' charge moves up in trip in the Bet At racingtv.com Novice Stakes and the daughter of Frankel is backed to open her account at the third attempt.

Donald McCain looks to have found a good opportunity for Presentandcounting in the Family Fun Evening Novices' Hurdle at Bangor. A five-times winner over fences, he has only won once over hurdles so carries just a single penalty of 7lb.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR-ON-DEE: 5.10 Presentandcounting, 5.40 Bempton Cliffs, 6.10 Shareef Star, 6.40 Latino Fling, 7.10 Charlie Uberalles, 7.40 Rafiki, 8.15 Simply Red.

CATTERICK: 1.50 Sameem, 2.20 Acton Bell, 2.50 Spice Store, 3.20 Far From A Ruby, 3.55 Safran, 4.25 Remembering, 4.55 Golden Gal.

DUNDALK: 2.10 Gimmie Shelter, 2.40 Royal Scholar, 3.10 Carnival Girl, 3.40 Karaoke, 4.10 Dream Today, 4.40 Saraqael, 5.15 Magical Lips, 5.45 Chally Chute.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Pablo Prince, 1.30 Isemel, 2.00 Fact Or Fable, 2.30 Dazzerling, 3.00 Dynamic Talent, 3.30 The Dynamic.

ROSCOMMON: 5.30 Sandyman, 6.00 View Taken, 6.30 Impact Warrior, 7.00 Solar Breeze, 7.30 Shawaamekh, 8.00 Comfort Zone, 8.30 The Truant.

WINDSOR: 4.50 Tribal Wisdom, 5.20 Foreseeable Future 5.50 ANCESTRAL LAND (NAP), 6.20 Dora Penny, 6.50 The Princes Poet, 7.20 Elena's Gift, 7.50 Nuble.

DOUBLE: Ancestral Land and Foreseeable Future.