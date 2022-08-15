Tuesday tips

Aphelios can make a winning start for Mick Appleby in the Betsi Handicap at Chelmsford.

Winner of one of his five previous outings for Roger and Harry Charlton, Aphelios was bought by the shrewd Horse Watchers team at Tattersalls last month for the not inconsiderable amount of 70,000 guineas.

That could still prove money well spent on this Kodiac gelding though, who has a mark of 75 after triumphing on his first turf start at Windsor in May, having shown ability in three previous all-weather spins through the winter.

His latest effort when second at Nottingham as favourite was perhaps a shade disappointing, but he looks the kind of horse who will improve as he matures and this six-furlong heat in Essex looks a perfect opportunity for his new team.

Secret Army should relish his return to an artificial surface in the Ministry Of Sound Disco 20th August Handicap. He has finished third on each of his two all-weather starts to date, but he really did not seem to enjoy a soft surface when tried for a second time on turf at Goodwood in May.

The form of that seventh place has not worked out too badly at all though, with four of the six who finished in front of him subsequently striking gold, including Wednesday's Salisbury Listed winner Rousay. Secret Army might not be of that calibre, but David Menuisier has seemingly found him a nice slot here.

Band Of Steel is an interesting newcomer in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Novice Stakes. Owned by Saeed Suhail and trained by Sean Woods, the Golden Horn colt is related to the likes of Walk In The Park and Soon, which marks him as a runner of potential.

Kempton punters should put their faith in the impeccably-bred Maghlaak in the Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. A son of star sprinter Muhaarar and out of 1000 Guineas heroine Ghanaati, the Charlie Hills-trained colt was unraced as a juvenile and did not make his three-year-old debut until a fortnight ago.

Running over this course and distance, Maghlaak could be spotted making late headway to finish third - albeit well held by the first two - and looks sure to be wiser for the experience. With normal improvement, he should prove had to beat on his return to Sunbury.

Derby 10th El Habeeb can get off the mark in the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton's evening fixture. A rank outsider at Epsom as he lined up with just one unplaced run under his belt, El Habeeb still managed to beat seven horses home before switching from Stan Moore's care to Kevin Philippart de Foy.

Sent off favourite for a Chester maiden on his first try for the handler, El Habeeb found one too good in a race that was not really run to suit. He can do better here.

Carlton And Co went down by a head on her latest outing, but should not make the same mistake again in Hamilton's Paycare Health Cash Plan Provider "William The Lion" Handicap. She just lost out in a thrilling finish to a Redcar maiden, a run which was a step up on her previous sixth place, and a mark of 70 looks appealing on her first handicap try.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.10 Band Of Steel, 5.45 Secret Army. 6.20 Miss Bella Brand, 6.55 APHELIOS (NAP), 7.30 Sooghan, 8.05 Boasty.

HAMILTON: 2.15 Retirement Beckons, 2.45 Tribal Hunter, 3.15 Carlton And Co, 3.45 Soul Seeker, 4.15 Lumberjack, 4.45 Wilkins, 5.20 Caballero.

KEMPTON: 1.30 Galore, 2.00 Perfect Prophet, 2.30 Maghlaak, 3.00 King Cabo, 3.30 Out From Under, 4.00 National Gallery, 4.30 Limited Edition.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Imperial Khan, 6.00 Big Time Maybe, 6.35 Double Time, 7.10 Gold Standard, 7.45 Titanium Moon, 8.20 El Habeeb, 8.55 Alwajd.

DOUBLE: Aphelios and Maghlaak.