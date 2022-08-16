Wednesday Tips

All eyes will be on Baaeed as the brilliant miler bids to make the transition to middle-distance wonder in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

Comparisons with the great Frankel have been plentiful as not only does Baaeed arrive similarly unbeaten, but he is also following the route charted by Sir Henry Cecil in stepping up on the Knavesmire.

William Haggas has been quite clear that he anticipates no trouble with the distance - being by Sea The Stars and a full-brother to Coronation Cup hero Hukum, one would imagine 10 furlongs to be within his compass and while Baaeed will be no price, it would be a brave move to back against him.

The only question would be if the ground turns soft, as while Baaeed has won with a bit of cut, deep ground would be new territory.

Last year's winner Mishriff is the obvious threat, but enthusiasm has been slightly tempered by slow starts in his two most recent runs, although he can be forgiven his King George effort as he was again outstayed over 12 furlongs.

Aikhal was a 20/1 winner last time out and while he will be nowhere near that price in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes, he is still worth following. Winner of one of his four juvenile starts, finishing just under five lengths behind Coroebus and fourth in a Group One on two other occasions, he certainly would not have been one of Aidan O'Brien's leading lights at the start of the campaign.

Surprisingly pitched into the St James's Palace Stakes on his return, Aikhal cut little ice and on the back of that run he did not have too many supporters when dropped to Group Three company in the International Stakes at the Curragh.

But stepping up to 10 furlongs appeared the making of him, with the Galileo colt showing a fine turn of foot to come home four and a half lengths clear. The mile and a half promises to bring about another chunk of progression, with a shower or two not likely to worry him either.

Local Dynasty is the pick in an intriguing renewal of the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes. There are a handful of contenders with really solid chances in this Group Three, but Local Dynasty looked a smart recruit when winning by three and a half lengths on his debut at Newmarket.

The son of Galileo got loose before the start, but that proved no barrier to success - a comment that also applied to his evident inexperience - as he ran out an eyecatching winner over seven furlongs. Obviously this needs more again, but his big-race entries suggest Charlie Appleby rates him.

Supporters of Ancient Times can get off to a good start in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap The four-year-old won his first two starts this term, triumphing by a neck at both Doncaster in April and Musselburgh in June, before heading to Newmarket's July meeting, where he lined up in a typically competitive sprint.

Racing off a career-high mark of 89, he had to settle for a three-quarter-length second behind Celsius, with the third home, Tees Spirit, giving the form a timely boost with a cosy success at Doncaster on Saturday. Up a further 3lb, Ancient Times should still be in the mix.

Frankenstella can build on her recent Knavesmire third in the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap. Off the track for over a year, she looked in need of the outing when beaten seven and a half lengths but can take a step forward from that for locally-based John Quinn.

Ed Bethell's Sandbeck can be another Yorkshire-trained winner in the Celebrate ITM's 200th IRE Voucher Winner Fillies' Handicap, while Streets Of Gold can maintain his unbeaten record in the closing Sky Bet Nursery Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 5.05 Three Dons, 5.40 Bush Rose, 6.15 Peace Of Mine, 6.50 Greenscape, 7.20 Kaatibb, 7.50 Profound Alexander, 8.20 Shalfa.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.05 Good Measure, 2.40 Sweet Fortune, 3.15 Impressor, 3.50 Manigordo, 4.25 Emerald Lady, 4.56 Cuban Cigar.

SLIGO: 5.25 Get Me To The Park, 5.55 Mary Meehan, 6.30 Beavis, 7.00 Massons Castle, 7.30 Fassbender, 8.00 Happy Lad, 8.30 Unbridled Power.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.05 Amasova, 1.40 Princeville, 2.15 Lindwall, 2.50 Sir Gregory, 3.25 Wurlitzer, 4.00 Rose Fandango, 4.35 Thunder Flash.

WORCESTER: 4.29 Midnight Jewel, 5.00 Bempton Cliffs, 5.32 Grand Sancy, 6.05 Retrospect, 6.40 Cawthorne Lad, 7.10 Paris Dixie, 7.40 Bagan, 8.10 Sheila Nash.

YORK: 1.50 Ancient Times, 2.25 Local Dynasty, 3.00 AIKHAL (NAP), 3.35 Baaeed, 4.10 Frankenstella, 4.45 Sandbeck, 5.20 Streets Of Gold.

DOUBLE: Aikhal and Local Dynasty.