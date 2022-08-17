Thursday Tips

Alpinista has never really got the credit she deserves for her Group One winning spree, but than can all change with victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

Sir Mark Prescott's mare has somewhat gone under the radar on these shores due to winning three Group Ones in Germany last summer. Later to come to hand than most this season, she started her campaign in France rather than in the Coronation Cup, which is what Prescott had planned in an ideal world.

It did not seem to make a difference, though, as up against last year's Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane and others, she produced arguably her most impressive display to date in winning the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. There is no denying her form gives her a very live chance in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe given she beat last year's winner Torquator Tasso in the first of her top level wins.

Prescott might not have had many exceptional performers throughout his long career, but once he gets one, he rarely misses the mark.

If Dramatised reproduces her Royal Ascot performance in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, she should be extremely difficult to beat. While she is stepping up in trip by a furlong, she was so far ahead of her peers in June it should not be a barrier to success.

She is carrying a Group Two penalty for her win in the Queen Mary, however, on all known form her biggest danger is Saeed bin Suroor's Mawj, who also has a penalty for her Duchess of Cambridge Stakes win. Six furlongs may be as far as Dramatised wants, certainly at this stage of her career, but she looks scopey enough to get it.

Class may come to the fore in the hugely-competitive Clipper Logistics Stakes. William Haggas' Boosala was unlucky not to win at Chester in May but was then off the track for 50 days and looked a bit rusty on his return at Newcastle. It may simply be that he needs further these days, so this trip of almost a mile should be in his favour and in any case, the Newcastle form looks very strong.

Knowing his handler, he also may have been saved for this race for some time. Kevin Ryan has an excellent record in races like the Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes, so Revision warrants serious consideration. Second on his debut at Haydock to an odds-on Godolphin runner, he made no mistake next time out at Newcastle, with the first two five lengths clear.

There are some very promising fillies in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes, none more so than Ralph Beckett's Haskoy who bolted up on her debut at Wolverhampton. However, even with Ryan Moore an unusual booking for the yard, she is passed over just on lack of experience alone.

One who appears to be improving in leaps and bounds with every outing is Mimikyu and she gets the verdict for John and Thady Gosden. It will not be easy with Golden Lyra and Voodoo Queen very similar types, but there was a lot to like about the way Mimikyu drew clear of an in-form rival by six lengths last time out.

Her half-sister, Journey, was a Group One winner who stayed well and she holds an entry on Champions Day. X J Rascal looked an unlucky loser on the opening night of the Racing League and can go one better in the Or8Wellness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap.

Mobadra has been brought along steadily by Roger Varian but she looks the one to be on in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap. Fox Degree can defy top weight in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap at Leicester, while Hollie Doyle should win on Clipsham Gold in the Trade Centre Group Handicap at Chepstow.

Destrier is still capable on his day and can win the Brian And Sheila Vaughan Memorial Handicap Chase at Stratford and Fire Lake can make it a hat-trick in Fontwell's V2 Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS: CHEPSTOW: 1.40 Clipsham Gold, 2.15 Ladypacksapunch, 2.50 Flyawaydream, 3.25 Iconic Knight, 4.00 Darcy's Rock, 4.35 Willingly.

FONTWELL: 4.55 Hell Red, 5.25 Dynamic Kate, 5.55 Lusaka, 6.25 Limelighter, 6.55 Lanfear, 7.25 Dazzling Glory, 7.55 Fire Lake.

KILLARNEY: 4.30 Pub Talk, 5.05 Entropy, 5.35 Benitoite, 6.05 Jaafel, 6.35 High Altitude, 7.05 Herring Island, 7.35 Rich Belief, 8.05 Cape Gentleman.

LEICESTER: 5.15 Mallorie Parkes, 5.45 Shaladar, 6.15 Beach Breeze, 6.45 Fox Degree, 7.15 Craft In Silk, 7.45 See The Sea.

STRATFORD: 1.00 Eagle's Realm, 1.30 Sea Prince, 2.05 Tiger Orchid, 2.40 Destrier, 3.15 Durragh, 3.50 Flying Verse, 4.20 Spy Lady.

YORK: 1.50 DRAMATISED (NAP), 2.25 Revision, 3.00 Boosala, 3.35 Alpinista, 4.10 Mimikyu, 4.45 X J Rascal, 5.20 Mobadra. DOUBLE: Dramatised and Mimikyu.