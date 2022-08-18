Friday Tips

Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.

It was her return from a 382-day absence that served as a reminder of her talent, turning a Bath novice contest into a procession, to win by an unchallenged three-and-a-quarter lengths.

That dominant display earned her a step up to Listed class in the City Walls Stakes over this course and distance last month, where she put several smart sprinters - including last year's winner of this race Winter Power - to the sword in impressive style.

The daughter of Aclaim faces another big rise in grade to Group One level, of course, and on the face of it conceding 22lb to a rapid juvenile in the form of The Platinum Queen looks a tall order.

But Tate has made no secret of the regard in which he holds Royal Aclaim, saying earlier this week: "We absolutely love the filly and make no bones about it."

She is expected to justify that faith. Stradivarius will bring the house down if he can win his fourth Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup. The popular stayer has made the Knavesmire his own over the years, most recently stretching his unbeaten record at the track to six when bagging a third Yorkshire Cup in May.

He has since been beaten by the younger legs of Kyprios in both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup, but both efforts prove he remains a force to be reckoned with.

The clear danger is old foe Trueshan, who proved too strong for Stradivarius at ParisLongchamp and Ascot at the backend of last season, but was behind him at Goodwood three and a half weeks ago.

Ground conditions are likely to have a big bearing on who comes out on top in their latest clash - and with the chances of rain seemingly evaporating, narrow preference is for 'The Strad'.

Marshman gets the nod in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes for Karl Burke. The Spigot Lodge handler has a strong band of juveniles on his hands this season and this Harry Angel colt has reportedly mixed it with the best of them on the Middleham gallops.

What he has done on the racecourse has been pretty exciting too, with an introductory win at Ayr followed by a wide-margin victory under a penalty at Thirsk just last week. Given the ease of that success, the quick turnaround is not a major concern and another bold bid is anticipated stepping up to Group Two level.

Talented dual-purpose performer Cormier is of clear interest in the opening Sky Bet Handicap. Brian Ellison's inmate won comfortably on his return from a break at Chester three weeks ago and an 8lb hike does not look insurmountable for a horse who has already won over the course and distance.

Recent Nottingham scorer Reel Rosie should go well in the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap, while Aidan O'Brien's Curragh runner-up Salt Lake City is well entered up and the pick in the British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes.

Bay Of Honour, representing the formidable combination of Charlie Appleby and William Buick, should prove hard to beat in the concluding Sky Bet Mile Handicap. At Carlisle it is not too difficult to make a case for course favourite Detective in the Nxt Recruitment Handicap.

In 14 course starts Dianne Sayer's charge has only once finish out of the first two positions and has struck gold five times. He is only a couple of pounds higher than when winning here last week and a step up in distance is not a worry given he has already proven his versatility trip-wise.

Newbury punters could do worse than side with Bingley Crocker, who has shaped with promise in maiden, novice and auction company and makes her handicap debut in the BetVictor Nursery.

SELECTIONS: CARLISLE: 1.00 Castan, 1.30 One Of Our Own, 2.05 Langholm, 2.40 Cynical, 3.10 The Navigator, 3.45 Ice Shadow, 4.20 Novak, 4.56 Detective.

KILBEGGAN: 4.25 Come On Du Berlais, 5.00 Mister Beeton, 5.35 Via Rosa, 6.10 Sarsfield, 6.45 Chief Seattle, 7.20 Brave Way, 7.55 Save Face.

KILLARNEY: 4.05 Deluca Chop, 4.40 Purple Mountain, 5.15 Dragon Rock, 5.45 Jon Snow, 6.20 Arverne, 6.55 Smitty Bacall, 7.30 Cornerkova, 8.05 Polo Lounge.

NEWBURY: 1.10 Sassy Belle, 1.40 Bingley Crocker, 2.15 Bell Shot, 2.50 Chance, 3.20 Wagga Wagga, 3.50 Frantastic.

NEWCASTLE: 5.23 Limited Ability, 5.54 Clansman, 6.29 Shimmering Sands, 7.04 Northbound, 7.39 Animate, 8.14 Crocodile Power, 8.45 Hoi An Beach.

SALISBURY: 4.52 Hurricane Helen, 5.27 Hello Deira, 6.00 Polly Pott, 6.35 Flying Honours, 7.10 Liangel Hope, 7.45 Nova Legend.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 6.05 King Charles, 6.40 Byefornow, 7.15 Okeechobee, 7.50 Uncle Henry, 8.25 Tahasun, 9.00 City Of Life.

YORK: 1.50 Cormier, 2.25 Stradivarius, 3.00 Marshman, 3.35 ROYAL ACLAIM (NAP), 4.10 Reel Rosie, 4.45 Salt Lake City, 5.20 Bay Of Honour. DOUBLE: Marshman and Royal Aclaim.