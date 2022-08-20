Sunday Tips

Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap.

The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.

They might have thought their judgement wrong when he trailed home seventh on his initial start at Newmarket, but Ikhtiraaq showed that effort to be just a minor blip when he scraped a nose verdict at Yarmouth next time out.

The narrow verdict limited the handicapper to just a 4lb rise and Ikhtiraaq showed that neither that increase, nor a subsequent gelding operation, could stop him when getting the best of two rivals at Pontefract earlier this month.

He was allowed to dictate on both winning occasions, something which may prove tougher with more runners here, but he appeared to triumph with such ease in Yorkshire that a perceived negative and a 6lb penalty might not anchor him.

Invigilate can make it two on the day for the Freemason Lodge team in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap. As a full sister to Expert Eye, expectations were always going to be high and it would be fair to say she has fallen short of her sibling's achievements so far in winning just a Leicester novice to date.

Well found out in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, her subsequent Newmarket effort looked disappointing on the face of it but a couple of those that finished in front have run well in Listed company since, so perhaps it was not all bad. A 2lb dip in the weights and switching back to nine furlongs may help her cause.

William Buick is an eyecatching booking for Primo's Comet in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap. Last seen finishing fourth in the "Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe" at York, he was making a quick return having triumphed at Musselburgh just four days before that. Beaten just over a length, a similar effort off his new mark of 75 would put Jim Goldie's runner in the mix.

Duke Of Verona can repeat his 14-furlong win in July as he contests the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap. He prevailed by just a short head over the course and distance on that occasion, with a move back to the Kempton all weather not appearing to suit on his most recent run.

Seal Of Solomon clearly has an affinity for Yarmouth and he can continue his love affair in the Richard Delf Memorial Handicap. A narrow second on his first run at the track in June, he has won his last two starts over 10 furlongs there, despite a bit of a tardy start on both spins. Now off a mark of 70, it is interesting Ed Dunlop moves up in trip.

Eve Johnson Houghton has found Saucisson a good opportunity in the At The Races App Market Movers Restricted Maiden Stakes at Brighton. His inexperience has seemed to tell in two previous runs, but he can now step up from the second spot to take the main honours.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 1.45 Tia Dalma, 2.15 Saucisson, 2.45 Batchelor Boy, 3.20 At Liberty, 3.50 Due A Rum, 4.20 Platinum Prince, 4.50 Silver Bubble.

NAAS: 2.30 Lumiere Rock, 3.00 Dower House, 3.30 Bird Of Play, 4.00 Ano Syra, 4.30 Hastily, 5.00 Goodie Two Shoes, 5.30 Focus Required.

SANDOWN: 3.42 Not For Profit, 4.12 Primo's Comet, 4.42 Khangai, 5.12 Pledge Of Honour, 5.42 Invigilate, 6.12 IKHTIRAAQ (NAP), 6.42 Duke Of Verona.

YARMOUTH: 2.06 Lincoln Pride, 2.36 Liftoff, 3.06 Seal Of Solomon, 3.36 Aletoile, 4.06 Mistrix, 4.36 Kraka, 5.06 Available Angel.

DOUBLE: Ikhtiraaq and Primo's Comet.