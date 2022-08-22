Tuesday Tips

Sheila Nash can earn supporters plenty of cash when she bids for a hat-trick in Worcester's Cazoo Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

A winner over course and distance the last twice, she won with any amount in hand when cruising to a five-length success here last week. She is quickly turned out under a 7lb penalty as she attempts to bring up a rapid three-timer, but a speedy return and that extra weight to carry may not be too much of a burden for Harry Whittington's thriving seven-year-old.

John Mackie's Hurricane Ali can regain the winning thread and restart his upwards trajectory in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle. Having won at Haydock, Bangor and Aintree in the space of four starts, he was not disgraced off his current rating when third at Cartmel in June.

He was also running a fine race of this figure in a competitive heat at Market Rasen last time, where his finishing position of eighth does not tell the full tale. The six-year-old was badly hampered approaching the last on that occasion and with a clearer passage this time around, could defy this career-high mark in what appears a winnable contest at a track that should suit. t

Also at Worcester Fergal O'Brien's Carrigeen Kampala could be the answer to the Cazoo Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race. The four-year old daughter of Mahler downed a previous winner who is yet to finish outside the first two in four outings when making a winning debut at Newton Abbot, and considering the stable's tremendous record in bumpers, can follow up here under a penalty.

Geromino looks ideally placed to follow up a recent Bangor success in the opening At The Races App Form Study Novices' Chase at Fontwell. He was a six-and-a-half-length winning favourite in Wales and is sure to have plenty of supporters once again with his jumping getting better with every outing over the larger obstacles. He should get a clear sight of his fences here with just one rival to see off here and can take care of this match-up.

Sure Touch in the Download The At The Races App Novices' Hurdle and Soul Icon in the Fontwell Handicap Hurdle are both backed to extend their winning sequences, while Aslukgoes could take plenty of beating in the concluding Follow @attheraces On Twitter Open National Hunt Flat Race. He was a seven-length scorer at Worcester on debut and the taking nature of that performance suggests he could be an exciting prospect for the season ahead.

At Bangor-on-Dee Imperial Sachin's reverts to timber in search of a hat-trick in the tote Placepot, Small Stakes Big Possibilities Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle. He has mixed and matched hurdles and fences with aplomb lately and Jack Hogan gave him a fine steer when scoring over fences at Uttoxeter in July.

Flying Verse went close following wind surgery at Stratford last month and it is interesting Brian Hughes' name appears against the veteran once again as he looks to go one better than that second off only a 4lb higher mark in the Tote Handicap Chase.

In the concluding Nightingale House Hospice Charity Collection Handicap Hurdle Bridge Road can turn a pair of seconds into a deserved win for handler Jennie Candlish. Beaten a head and then a neck in two appearances at Uttoxeter this summer, the six-year-old looks a winner in waiting and is only 2lb higher than his most recent run when he was the beaten favourite.

SELECTIONS: BANGOR-ON-DEE: 1.45 Imperial Sachin's, 2.15 Gold Wing, 2.45 Flying Verse, 3.15 Fat Sam, 3.45 Steel Wave, 4.20 Bridge Road.

BELLEWSTOWN: 4.40 Politicise, 5.15 Pale Blue Dot, 5.45 Churchtown Ruby, 6.15 Park Hind, 6.45 Lieutenant Highway, 7.15 Golden Sandbanks, 7.45 Notnowned.

FONTWELL: 4.30 Geromino, 5.00 Sure Touch, 5.30 Lake Washington, 6.00 My Lady Grey, 6.30 Soul Icon, 7.00 Robbie Dazzler, 7.30 Aslukgoes.

WORCESTER: 1.00 The Vollan, 1.30 Cardboard Gangster, 2.00 Carrigeen Kampala, 2.30 Festive Glory, 3.00 Hurricane Ali, 3.30 SHEILA NASH (NAP), 4.00 The Turtle Said.

DOUBLE: Carrigeen Kampala and Sheila Nash.