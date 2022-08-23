Wednesday Tips

Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes.

The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.

That one franked the form with ease at Yarmouth next time and Sense Of Power should take a bit of beating in this slightly better race. His jockey, champion-elect William Buick, could be in for another good evening, as he has several decent chances, which include Sea The Casper for Simon and Ed Crisford. A dual 10-furlong winner earlier this year, he was far from disgraced in better company on quick ground at Ascot last time.

While subsequently gelded, upped an extra furlong on a surface that should suit, he may have too much for his rivals in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap. At Catterick, Brian Ellison's grand campaigner Nietzsche can make a drop in class count in the Fascination By Cherished Handicap.

The nine-year-old has won four times on the Flat, four times over hurdles and three times over fences. He has not managed to get his head in front since a Listed chase win at Ayr in April of last year, but there has been merit in his last couple of efforts at Sandown and Thirsk. Stepping back up in trip following a 2lb ease in the weights, he should make his presence felt.

Midnight Moll is expected to give weight and a beating to her rivals in the holidayathome.co.uk Fillies' Novice Stakes. The Newmarket debut winner ran a fair race on her return to the July Course on her second start when fourth behind the seriously impressive Laurel. The penalty proved beyond her that day, while the way she faded late on over the mile suggested she will be seen to better effective back over the seven furlongs she faces in North Yorkshire.

Midnight Moll has significantly less on her plate and is difficult to oppose. Sir Joseph Swan can get punters off to a fine start at Lingfield, with Amanda Perrett's four-year-old having the very capable assistance of Simon Walker in the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Amateur Jockeys' Handicap. Fanzone did not quite see out the mile at Chelmsford on his latest appearance, but the form of his previous effort when runner-up to Monhammer at Musselburgh reads well.

Back down in trip off the same mark, Liam Bailey's course and distance winner should make a bold bid on his return to the Scottish track for the Isobel Townsend Handicap. Presenting Pete rates the best bet over the jumps at Sedgefield.

The five-year-old justified favouritism in a couple of Southwell handicaps in June and July, yet was a little too keen when bidding to complete his hat-trick at Worcester last week. The Roflow Environmental Engineering Specialist Ventilation Services Handicap Hurdle looks a good opportunity for John Mackie's charge to regain the winning thread.

SELECTIONS: BELLEWSTOWN: 4.10 She's Local, 4.40 Smile Of Love, 5.10 Harbanaker, 5.40 Zaur, 6.10 Lady Arwen, 6.40 Jarvis, 7.10 Stellar Storm, 7.40 Jesse Evans.

CATTERICK: 1.00 Liosa, 1.30 Nietzsche, 2.00 Naughty Ted, 2.30 Oso Rapido, 3.00 Portelet Bay, 3.30 Midnight Moll, 4.00 Monaadhil.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Super Mo, 6.00 Non Stop, 6.30 Night Glass, 7.00 SENSE OF POWER (NAP), 7.30 Whimsy, 8.00 Sea The Casper, 8.30 Brides Bay.

LINGFIELD: 1.10 Sir Joseph Swan, 1.40 Jackie Diamond, 2.10 Heartbreak Lass, 2.40 Heatherdown Hero, 3.10 Thapa VC, 3.40 Viewfromthestars.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.50 Act Of Will, 2.20 Little Betty, 2.50 Primo, 3.20 Wise Eagle, 3.50 Fanzone, 4.25 City Vaults, 5.00 Bicep.

SEDGEFIELD: 4.50 Presentandcounting, 5.20 Danger Money, 5.50 Presenting Pete, 6.20 Cawthorne, 6.50 Larusso, 7.20 Larry Looby, 7.50 Major Snugfit.

DOUBLE: Sense Of Power and Fanzone.