Thursday Tips

Ancestral Land can make amends for his immaturity on debut when he lines up in the 3A's Leisure Carmarthen Maiden Stakes at Ffos Las.

Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite at Windsor first time, but did himself no favours when by hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.

However, he still managed to pick up a silver medal, which now looks no mean feat considering the winner Al Karrar went on to finish second in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and both the fourth Tarjeeh and fifth Swift Asset have impressed when scoring since. The latter has also been deemed good enough to run in Group-race company recently.

Ancestral Land cost 140,000 guineas at the Book One sales and has a speedy pedigree that points to a bold bid here.

The David Evans-trained Let's Have A Flyer catches the eye as she makes her handicap debut in the 3A's Leisure Carmarthen Nursery. The daughter of Camacho could be spotted making late headway into fifth place on her Chester introduction, but failed to build on that promising effort at Haydock on her second start.

However, a third placed finish at Thirsk recently was a step back in the right direction and an opening perch of 70 looks workable as she enters the handicap arena.

The Racing League moves on to Newcastle for week three, where siding with competition regulars could be the order of the day.

Emaraty Hero was beaten less than a length at Doncaster on the opening night and has the chance to get some early points on the board for Team Yorkshire in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League R15. He is just 1lb higher for his assignment in the north east and Grant Tuer's gelding has been a model of consistency this term.

Tregony got motoring late to score at Lingfield on night two and Clive Cox's course-and-distance winner could thrive again at Gosforth Park off only a 2lb higher mark in the William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League R16.

Charles Hills' Menai Bridge was always prominent and looked the most likely winner of that contest before getting mugged late on by Tregony, but has the chance for compensation, dropping back to a mile off the same rating in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R17.

At Chelmsford, Royal Parade can wear the crown in the Chelmsford City Cup Handicap. Promising in defeat over this seven-furlong trip in his first two outings, things clicked into place for the John and Thady Gosden-trained gelding when dropped back to six furlongs at Yarmouth earlier this month.

He scooted clear to record a seven-length victory at the third time of asking and the way he was doing his best work towards the finish of that rout suggests there could be plenty more to come returned to seven furlongs off an opening handicap mark of 90.

Mashaaer has been highly tried this season and can put her experience to good use as she tries to finally get off the mark in the Betsi Golden Mile Maiden Stakes.

Her CV already boasts a second placed finish in the Pretty Polly Stakes and a fifth in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, while she was unfortunate to bump into the hugely talented Laurel last time. There does not appear to be a rival of that calibre in this line-up and Henry Spiller's filly can make it seventh-time lucky.

Lady Raeburn is backed to follow up her easy Newmarket triumph in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Carlisle. She is up 5lb for that success of three weeks ago, but she won a touch cosily and has proven to be a gutsy and likeable filly in her career to date.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.25 Retirement Beckons, 2.00 Glittering Choice, 2.35 Alpha Capture, 3.10 Barefoot Angel, 3.45 Lady Raeburn, 4.20 War Treaty, 4.55 Asmund, 5.30 Polyphonic.

CHELMSFORD: 1.00 Peace Of Mine, 1.35 Dawahy, 2.10 Kelapa, 2.45 Royal Parade, 3.20 Mashaaer, 3.55 King Francis, 4.25 The Tron.

FFOS LAS: 1.43 ANCESTRAL LAND (NAP), 2.18 Let's Have A Flyer, 2.53 Typewritten, 3.28 Allemande, 4.03 Curtiz, 4.40 Fawn At Play, 5.10 Red Derek.

NAVAN: 1.15 Congo River, 1.50 Pub Talk, 2.25 Carlotta, 3.00 Grant Wood, 3.35 Morning Approach, 4.10 Butterfly Garden, 4.45 Fox Fearless, 5.15 Britzka.

NEWCASTLE: 5.45 Emaraty Hero, 6.15 Tregony, 6.45 Menai Bridge, 7.15 Riot, 7.45 Sanks A Million, 8.15 Natural Path, 8.45 Stone Circle.

DOUBLE: Ancestral Land and Royal Parade.