Friday Tips

It is a long way from Newmarket to Hamilton, but the 800-mile round trip can pay off for a couple of raiders from Headquarters.

Strawberri lines up in the feature Phoenix Utilities Ltd Lanark Silver Bell Handicap on the back of a convincing Kempton win when stepped up to the same 12-furlong trip she faces here.

Placed in her two previous runs over quarter of a mile less, Strawberri saw out the longer distance in fine style for trainer Roger Varian, coming home three and a quarter lengths clear at the start of the month, with a couple of the also-rans producing two subsequent wins.

The handicapper boosted the Gleneagles filly's rating by 6lb following that effort, but a mark of 88 does not look beyond her now that she has seemingly found her niche, with any ease in the ground another positive in her favour.

William Haggas also sends a couple on the long haul north and Canterbury Bell looks a likely type in the Euan Anderson Of Elmwood Projects Memorial EBF Fillies' Handicap.

She dead-heated with Total Lockdown at Newmarket on her most recent start, making it three wins from six starts and atoning for a disappointing first attempt in handicap company. Another who has shown ability with some cut, a 4lb rise keeps her in the mix.

Flor De La Luna is a fascinating contender in the Bet Online With jenningsbet.com Handicap at Newmarket. A Curragh maiden winner for Jessica Harrington back in October 2020, the daughter of Sea The Moon was placed at Listed level on her first start last year but struggled to make any further impact and after trailing home last on her return at Cork in April, she was sent to the sales.

Snapped by for just 22,000 guineas in July, she is now with Mick Appleby, who has a proven track record of placing horses just like this to good effect. Having a first try in handicaps, her mark of 97 is obviously high enough, but if she can show anywhere near her previous best, she might not be out of it.

In contrast, Simply Sondheim has been a winning machine this term and can make it six from six in the Jenningsbet Britain's Biggest Independent Bookmaker Handicap.

Trained by George Boughey, the three-year-old looked nothing special as a juvenile, but a gelding operation and a winter on his back has seemingly turned him around as he has notched up wins at Hamilton, Leicester, Lingfield, Goodwood and Newcastle.

Having started the year on a mark of 56, he is now some 30lb higher but given the manner of his latest win, he might not have reached his ultimate destination yet.

Mostly Cloudy is back in action quickly at Goodwood having failed to get involved in last week's Lonsdale Cup at York. Indeed none of the Knavesmire field could lay a glove on 14-length scorer Quickthorn, but Mostly Cloudy deserved credit for his fifth place, having been scrapping it out for second down the straight before just dropping off the pace at the finish.

That defeat ended his five-race unbeaten streak, but that should be just a minor blip with Gemma Tutty's charge fancied to make a swift return pay in the William Hill Scratch Of The Day Handicap.

Pendleton should go well in the Quintessential Theakston Best Handicap at Thirsk after showing something like his best at this track on his last outing.

Lion Cub is another to note at the North Yorkshire venue as he makes his racecourse bow in the Congratulations Gary, 20 Years Of RPS - EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes. A daughter of Roaring Lion, she is out of an Italian middle-distance Group One winner, so it is easy to understand why James Fanshawe starts at a mile with her.

Ana Emaraaty could prove a shrewd 16,000 guineas buy in the Alpha Heating Innovation/EBF Novice Stakes at Ffos Las. Part of the Shadwell dispersal, this Awtaad colt hails from a fine family.

SELECTIONS:

DOWN ROYAL: 4.40 Surac, 5.15 Game Beaaa, 5.50 Doyenna, 6.25 Champella, 7.00 Peregrine Run, 7.30 Chief Seattle, 8.00 Ginnets Girl.

FFOS LAS: 1.35 Tribal Commander, 2.10 Ana Emaraaty, 2.45 Leading Company, 3.20 Just Another One, 3.52 Rum Going On, 4.25 Haymaker, 4.57 Lexington Knight.

GOODWOOD: 5.01 Port Noir, 5.35 Sir Laurence Graff, 6.10 Mostly Cloudy, 6.45 Seeola, 7.15 Alpha Cru, 7.45 Gherkin.

HAMILTON: 4.35 Hi Clare, 5.10 Venetian, 5.43 Breckland, 6.18 Canterbury Bell, 6.53 STRAWBERRI (NAP), 7.23 Clan Jock, 7.53 Basholo.

NEWMARKET: 1.25 Ananda, 2.00 Piastrella, 2.35 Classic, 3.10 Shigar, 3.45 Flor De La Luna, 4.20 Simply Sondheim, 4.54 Thunder Legend.

THIRSK: 1.15 Blazing Hot, 1.45 She's Hot, 2.20 Lion Cub, 2.55 Pendleton, 3.30 Manigordo, 4.00 Bungley, 4.30 Boasted, 5.05 Mister Camacho.

TIPPERARY: 4.15 Mount King, 4.50 Library, 5.25 Emporio, 6.00 Statement, 6.35 Ano Syra, 7.10 Yokkell, 7.40 L'un Deux Trois.

DOUBLE: Strawberri and Simply Sondheim.