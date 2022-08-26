Saturday Tips

Mutasaabeq can finally oblige for favourite-backers in the William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes at Goodwood.

A winner on his return at Thirsk back in April, he has been the beaten market leader in each of three subsequent starts but has had to settle for minor honours on each occasion. Beaten a neck in second by Lights On in a Sandown Group Two, he then found Megallan a length and a quarter too good in a Group Three at Epsom before another narrow defeat at the hands of Chindit in the Summer Mile at Ascot.

He had excuses at both Sandown, where he met trouble in running, and Epsom, where he patently did not enjoy the track judged on the way he hung, but he had his chance at Ascot and just fell short. All those efforts prove Mutasaabeq is Group Two calibre and he may not get many better chances at this level. Bright Diamond made quite a splash when hacking up by nine lengths on her racecourse bow at the start of the month and must be one for the shortlist in the William Hill Prestige Fillies' Stakes.

It may not pay to get too carried away with that form, but the Karl Burke-trained Bright Diamond could not have impressed more, accelerating away again at the finish despite being the first under pressure, and she might be able to make the Group Three leap here. The form of Hoo Ya Mal is much easier to assess, with the Derby second tuning up for his planned St Leger run in the William Hill March Stakes.

His Gordon Stakes form is obviously more than decent, with the second Deauville Legend triumphing in style at York last week, and George Boughey has found a good opportunity for a Doncaster prep, though he will obviously be not much of a price. Woolhampton can reverse Super Sprint form with Eddie's Boy at Newmarket.

The pair were separated by two and a quarter lengths at Newbury, with Woolhampton defying her 80-1 tag to grab second on the line before again defying a chunky price to chase home a stablemate in a Listed race back at the Berkshire venue earlier this month. Woolhampton is 5lb better off with Eddie's Boy this time around and she can hopefully find the required extra.

Vadream can make the most of a drop back to Listed company in the Jenningsbet Hopeful Stakes. Highly tried so far this term, she has not really had conditions to suit, but recent rain should be in her favour. Nahanni has shown his best with a bit of cut, winning a Leicester novice on his seasonal bow before landing the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Outclassed when seventh in the Derby, fast ground at Ascot would not have been ideal when unplaced in the Queen's Vase, but he was disappointing when last of four in a Hamilton Listed heat when last seen. Subsequently gelded, he is interesting from a starting mark of 100 in the Bet With Jenningsbet Handicap.

The William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes is the highlight on the Westwood and Korker could be the solution to what appears a tricky prize. A habitual slow starter, Korker has scuppered his own chance on a few occasions this season, but when he does get going, he certainly has plenty of ability.

Third behind Royal Aclaim at York on his most recent trip to the track, his two-and-a-half-length margin of defeat in third was pleasing considering the ground he conceded at the start. A similar effort - and better start - would give him every chance. Grocer Jack can redeem himself after a surprise defeat at Haydock by taking home Windsor's Sytner Sunningdale & Maidenhead BMW Winter Hill Stakes.

Having blazed home by nine lengths in a Newbury Listed race, confidence was high that the ex-German runner could strike Group Three gold in the Rose of Lancaster. However, he could not get to the front after failing to break sharply and had no answer to the finish of Anmaat, who easily held him at bay by four lengths. Those two runs came on quick conditions and soft ground may actually be just what he needs.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 1.30 It Just Takes Time, 2.05 Box To Box, 2.40 Korker, 3.10 Van Gerwen, 3.45 Cotai West, 4.20 Cell Sa Beela, 4.54 Bormida River, 5.29 Tromso.

CARTMEL: 2.50 No Trouble, 3.25 Simply Red, 4.00 Jelski, 4.34 Mah Mate Bob, 5.05 Dee Star, 5.40 Jamacho, 6.10 Redwood Queen.

CURRAGH: 1.20 Cairo, 1.55 Caroline Street, 2.30 Ocean Quest, 3.05 Warrior Brave, 3.40 Juncture, 4.15 Good Heavens, 4.50 Ducky Mallon, 5.25 Hasten Slowly.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Bright Diamond, 2.25 Tacarib Bay, 3.00 Hoo Ya Mal, 3.35 Mutasaabeq, 4.10 Lavender Beauty, 4.45 Legendary Day, 5.20 Our Jester.

NEWMARKET: 1.35 Charyn, 2.10 Space Tracker, 2.45 WOOLHAMPTON (NAP), 3.15 Vadream, 3.50 Nahanni, 4.25 Oh It's Saucepot, 4.58 Lipsink.

REDCAR: 4.05 Bavardages, 4.41 Indian Falcon, 5.15 Saleet, 5.50 Willard Creek, 6.20 Arrange, 6.50 Classy Al, 7.20 Primo, 7.50 Quercus.

WINDSOR: 3.55 Silver Bullet Lady, 4.30 Skysail, 5.02 Tobetso, 5.34 Zero Carbon, 6.05 Maksud, 6.35 Grocer Jack, 7.05 Espresso Freddo, 7.35 Tessy Lad.

DOUBLE: Woolhampton and Hoo Ya Mal.