Sunday Tips

Brilliant Light is the solid pick in the Moulton Nurseries Handicap at Yarmouth on Sunday.

He is one of two for Saeed bin Suroor in the 10-furlong affair, but brings stronger form claims to the table than stablemate Marching Army. The five-year-old, who has Cambridgeshire and Melbourne Cup entries, showed his well-being at Goodwood when a running-on second in a valuable handicap won by Forest Falcon.

While not unlucky, he did not have the smoothest of passages and might have been a bit closer had things panned out differently. Also at the seaside track, Manuha should take a deal of beating in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Nursery Handicap. Three runs so far have yet to yield a victory for George Boughey's charge, but he has been doing plenty right and looks a certain improver trying a mile for the first time in handicap company.

Double Or Bubble can atone for a near miss in last year's Supreme Stakes with victory in the Weatherbys-sponsored feature at Goodwood. Most recently fifth to Alcohol Free in the July Cup, the five-year-old mare has been campaigned superbly by Chris Wall, picking up five wins and three runner-up efforts in 12 turf runs and amassing over £160,000 in prize-money.

Twelve months ago she was two lengths adrift of Toro Strike, who has not been since but was talked of in terms of the Breeders' Cup. She was due to run in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury, but had a minor issue and connections wisely opted not to risk her. This would be a deserved triumph given she was also beaten less than four lengths in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot. The only negative would be if the ground was unsuitably soft.

Ndaawi can get his followers off to a good start in the William Hill EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes. The market suggested he was not overly fancied as a 16-1 chance first time at Newmarket, but there was encouragement to be taken from his third to a couple of Godolphin runners. He was a little green, too, so the experience will not have been lost on him.

Quite what happened to Dusky Lord at York is anyone's guess, but forget that and he can be given a chance in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap. Course form here is always a plus, and prior to the Knavesmire he had gone close at this Sussex venue when beaten just half a length by Lord Riddiford on the first day of the Glorious meeting. He did next to nothing wrong, finishing well, but the winner was a few horses apart and just did enough.

That was at five furlongs, and just as at Newmarket the time before that, he left the impression a return to six furlongs would be of benefit. Falling Shadow can defy top-weight in the William Hill Handicap.

Not unfancied for the Golden Gates at the Royal meeting, the Charlie Appleby-trained gelding had to settle for mid-division there but showed his real ability when finding Night Of Shadow a touch too strong at Newmarket after a real battle in which they were miles ahead of the rest. With just four career starts, there should be more to come.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 2.05 Strangerontheshore, 2.40 Captain Kane, 3.15 Russet Gold, 3.45 Sugar Baby, 4.25 Hot Scoop, 5.00 Rogue Fox, 5.30 Dr Rio.

GOODWOOD: 1.15 Ndaawi, 1.50 Dusky Lord, 2.25 Just A Tad, 3.00 Falling Shadow, 3.35 Double Or Bubble, 4.10 Speak, 4.45 Luna Magic.

YARMOUTH: 1.40 Mc'Ted, 2.15 BRILLIANT LIGHT (NAP) 2.50 King Of Ithaca, 3.20 Manuha, 3.55 Gold Splash, 4.35 Justjamie, 5.10 Beauty Choice.

DOUBLE: Brilliant Light and Ndaawi.