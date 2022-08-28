Monday Tips

Al Karrar brings much the best form to the table in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy.

Trained by Tom Clover, the Dark Angel colt has won and placed second in his two starts so far, earning him a rating of 107.

He had a couple of future winners behind him when triumphing by just under four lengths at Windsor in June, despite rearing at the start, prompting connections to quickly raise his sights to Group Two level for the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

Al Karrar rose to the challenge at the West Sussex track, chasing home Royal Scotsman to be beaten just a length and a half and while the winner did not do much to enhance the form at York's Ebor meeting, a repeat of that Goodwood effort should be good enough in this Listed contest.

Bashosh can hit the mark in the Ripon Rowels Handicap after two near-misses already this term. Second at Chelmsford in June, he was then gelded and returned to the fray at Newmarket earlier this month, finding only the in-form Dutch Decoy too good.

Beaten a short head by a race-fit rival, Bashosh deserves plenty of credit and a 2lb rise should not be enough to stop this Cambridgeshire hopeful.

Cubana Habana disappointed on the all-weather when pitched into the Racing League, but should prefer a return to turf in the Queen Ethelburgas Collegiate Handicap. Previously a Hamilton winner, with placed efforts at Thirsk either side, Cubana Habana dropped away tamely upped to 10 furlongs at Lingfield, never really looking comfortable in his task. The Churchill gelding can be given another chance here.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Larado can return refreshed in the Garden Cider Elite Handicap at Epsom. A six-length winner at the home of the Derby last September, Larado had a busy time of it in June, running creditably three times before looking a shadow of himself at Nottingham in July.

His rider reported he needed a break in the subsequent stewards' enquiry that day and Mick Appleby has duly given him a month on the sidelines, with Larado expected to be all the better for it.

Arenas Del Tiempo is another with proven course form ahead of the Garden Cider Handicap. She did not appear to stay a mile and a half on the Kempton all-weather on her most recent run, so it makes sense to drop back to 10 furlongs here.

Rod and Patrick Millman can team up to good effect with Fast Steps in the Garden Cider Amateurs' Derby Handicap. The horse and rider have finished second twice and won once in their three outings together, giving every confidence they can hit the mark again in this contest.

Top-weight Biggles should be supported in the concluding Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook And Twitter Handicap at Chepstow. Ralph Beckett's inmate was a winner at Sandown on his most recent turf outing 12 months ago, since when he has struck gold twice on the all-weather.

He finished third in a competitive contest at Newcastle on his most recent outing and another bold bid looks assured on his return to the grass in Monmouthshire.

The Vollan can win in front of what will doubtless be a healthy Bank Holiday crowd at Cartmel. He came off a narrow second-best in a two-runner novice heat at Worcester last week, conceding chunks of weight after winning his two previous races.

With champion jockey Brian Hughes in the plate, Laura Morgan's runner remains a live contender in the Molson Coors Cavendish Cup Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

CARTMEL: 1.39 Tardree, 2.14 Johnson's Blue, 2.50 Glan Y Gors, 3.24 The Vollan, 3.59 Tonto's Spirit, 4.35 Octopus, 5.10 Bintheredonethat.

CHEPSTOW: 1.46 Coco Hill, 2.21 Little Edi, 2.56 Hagia Sophia, 3.31 Connie's Rose, 4.06 Saorla, 4.41 Biggles.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.50 Nonbinding, 2.25 Alexharwill, 3.00 Wee Willie Nail, 3.35 Rare Conor, 4.10 Mr Caplan, 4.45 A Mere Bagatelle, 5.20 All Class.

EPSOM: 2.05 Bonita B, 2.40 Chartwell House, 3.15 Larado, 3.50 Fast Steps, 4.25 Arenas Del Tiempo, 5.00 Sly Madam, 5.35 King Of Jungle.

RIPON: 1.58 Thankuappreciate, 2.33 Milltown Lily, 3.08 Bashosh, 3.41 AL KARRAR (NAP), 4.16 Cubana Habana, 4.51 Nigwa, 5.26 Masque Of Anarchy.

ROSCOMMON: 4.20 Ma Belle Artiste, 4.55 Mullacash Buzz, 5.30 Rick Dalton, 6.00 Free To Party, 6.30 Tax For Max, 7.00 Adonis, 7.30 Your Honor.

SOUTHWELL: 1.05 Mr Trevor, 1.35 Eternal Class, 2.10 Street Life, 2.45 Harmonious, 3.20 Regal World, 3.55 Phoenix Beach, 4.30 Glorious Charmer, 5.05 Adaay Atatime.

DOUBLE: Al Karrar and Bashosh.