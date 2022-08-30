Wednesday Tips

Coco Jack can defy top weight in the betting.bet Live Betting Odds Pro 2-Y-O Series Final Nursery Handicap at Hamilton.

A three-time winner already this season for George Scott, Coco Jack was last seen lining up in a competitive contest at Goodwood, trying to give weight to all but one of his 11 rivals and he was certainly not disgraced in fourth.

Beaten less than a length, Coco Jack just got run out of third in the dying strides over seven furlongs and while he has triumphed over that trip previously, perhaps Scott thinks a drop down well help his cause off his rating of 90.

Sir Benedict has been knocking on the day of late and his time can come in the betting.bet Online Betting Handicap. He suffered a troubled passage when third on his penultimate start and was possibly a bit unlucky subsequently when bumping into Vince Lombardi, who held him at bay by just under three lengths.

His current mark of 64 looks viable and he would not need to find too much more to land this.

Naval College takes the eye as he returns to action in Lingfield's Follow @attheraces On Twitter Novice Stakes. Owned by the Queen and trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Naval College was gelded before he even hit the track in April this year, coming home fourth at the first attempt before twice finishing second in May, most notably behind Missed The Cut on his penultimate start.

The son of Dartmouth has been off the track since and while Stoute could have taken the handicap route, it is interesting to see Naval College have another try in this company.

One Step Beyond is on a roll and can make it a hat-trick in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap. A winner at Lingfield and Wolverhampton over the last few weeks, he keeps finding a bit more when asked and given the comfortable manner of his latest success, he might not have hit his ceiling yet.

A wide draw scuppered Appointed One on his racecourse bow, but he has no such handicap to overcome in Wolverhampton's British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by the red-hot William Buick, Appointed One can build on his initial promising second as he tackles this six-furlong heat.

Red Treasure can spearhead a Southwell brace for Ed Dunlop in the EBF Restricted Novice Stakes. Second on both her starts so far, this daughter of Muhaarar looked in need of her initial outing at Windsor before only narrowly failing to get off the mark at Brighton, beaten just a neck the next time.

She was staying on all the way that day, but could yet have the dash to score over six furlongs here.

Turner Girl broke her maiden stepped up in trip and she can follow up over 14 furlongs in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap, completing the Dunlop double. She stayed on strong from Valley Of Flowers last week and a swift return can pay dividends.

That rival also lines up on the Southwell card, meriting a second look switching back in distance in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Classified Stakes.

Worcester hosts jumping action with Shareef Star a likely type in the Worcester Bosch 60 Year Anniversary Handicap Chase despite having his hat-trick bid foiled last time out.

SELECTIONS:

GOWRAN: 1.55 Subzero, 2.25 Lokada, 2.55 Hypernova, 3.25 Chicago Lightening, 3.55 Chimeric, 4.25 The Bog Bank, 5.00 Stormie Outlook, 5.30 Summer Gale.

HAMILTON: 5.20 Fermanagh, 5.50 Sir Benedict, 6.25 COCO JACK (NAP), 6.55 Makfoul, 7.25 Gentle Ellen, 7.55 Clan Jock.

LINGFIELD: 1.30 Darcy's Rock, 2.00 Harry Brown, 2.30 Borough, 3.00 Naval College, 3.30 One Step Beyond, 4.00 Love Poems.

SOUTHWELL: 1.20 Eldeyaar, 1.50 Red Treasure, 2.20 Income, 2.50 Turner Girl, 3.20 Valley Of Flowers, 3.50 Tuscon Cloud, 4.20 Capla Blue.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.40 La Belle Vie, 2.10 Appointed One, 2.40 Day Member, 3.10 Kohana Breeze, 3.40 Glorious Peaches, 4.10 Ailish T.

WORCESTER: 4.40 Judge Earle, 5.10 Shareef Star, 5.40 Queens Highway, 6.10 Landen Calling, 6.40 Rolypolymoly, 7.10 Coastal Sun, 7.40 Branson Missouri.

DOUBLE: Coco Jack and Appointed One.