Thursday Tips

Maria Branwell can secure Group Three glory in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury.

Winner of her first two starts for David O'Meara, including the Listed National Stakes, she has perhaps not quite hit the expected heights following her fine third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot back in June.

Sent off favourite for the Super Sprint at Newbury, Maria Branwell came home a well-beaten eighth, with the five furlongs at Newbury looking a bit on the sharp side as she could not match the early pace and was staying on at the end.

O'Meara opted to switch to six furlongs in the Lowther at York and she was certainly not disgraced in sixth, fluffing the start slightly but keeping on well to finish just under four lengths behind the winner. Maria Branwell sticks at the longer trip here and while she is a bit more exposed than a couple of her rivals, her level of form suggests this should be well within her remit.

The European Bloodstock News EBF "Lochsong" Fillies' Handicap celebrates the great sprinter of the early 1990s and it is Makarova who can claim the prize. A winner over this six furlongs in both April and May, Makarova has been out of luck in three subsequent runs, most recently when chasing home Adaay In Asia at Goodwood.

She just could not resist the late surge of the winner that day, being beaten half a length, but with Adaay In Asia going on to win twice more since, Makarova's form looks pretty strong.

Frankie Dettori makes the trip to Salisbury for just one ride, so the hint should be take with Quantum Light in the Bob McCreery Memorial British EBF Quidhampton Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The 155,000 guineas purchase has shown definite promise in two runs so far for Ralph Beckett, finishing third at Ascot on her first attempt and second at Kempton.

She seemed to relish the switch up to seven furlongs on the latter occasion and looks a likely type.

It will be a huge surprise if Dubai Poet does not win the Lake View Gordon Lord Byron EBF Conditions Stakes at Haydock. The three-year-old has not got his head in front since shedding his maiden tag last September, but the bare statistic of one win in eight starts does not really do justice to some of the tasks he has been set.

Third behind Classic winner Coroebus last year, he bumped into subsequent Group Three winner Checkandchallenge on his seasonal bow while he was also a fine third in the Jersey Stakes at the Royal meeting. He just failed to make all in the Group Two Hungerford Stakes on his most recent spin and his rating, combined with allowances, puts him well ahead of his competitors.

Castle Way can make it second time lucky in the Together Commercial Finance EBF Novice Stakes after finishing runner up at Newmarket on his first attempt.

As an Almanzor half-brother to Palace Pier, he looked very green on his debut, when he found his well-supported stablemate Lenormand a shade too good. Normal improvement would be enough to get him in the winner's enclosure.

The Racing League rolls on to Windsor, with Snapcracklepop making a swift return after his course-and-distance victory on Saturday. He swooped late to record a half-length verdict and can defy a 6lb penalty in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R25.

Jumps action is on offer at Sedgefield, where the hat-trick-seeking One Touch can exploit his lower mark over fences in the Vickers.Bet Best Odds Guaranteed Every Day Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

CLONMEL: 4.20 Carnival Girl, 4.50 Roman Bull, 5.20 Serafina, 5.50 Kojin, 6.20 Crystal Pool, 6.50 Harry's Legacy, 7.25 Imperial Choice.

HAYDOCK: 1.40 Red Derek, 2.10 Polyphonic, 2.40 Sakheer, 3.10 Castle Way, 3.40 Oscar's Sister, 4.15 DUBAI POET (NAP), 4.45 Terra Mitica.

SALISBURY: 1.50 Ajrad, 2.20 Circle Of Fire, 2.50 Quantum Light, 3.20 Maria Branwell, 3.55 Makarova, 4.26 Cabinet Of Clowns, 4.56 Conservative.

SEDGFIELD: 1.00 My Little Toni, 1.30 Cool Country, 2.00 Sonning, 2.30 One Touch, 3.00 Leopolds Rock, 3.30 Blue Sans, 4.05 Paris Texas.

WINDSOR: 4.30 Rum Cocktail, 5.00 Gemcutter, 5.30 Monsieur Kodi, 6.00 Snapcracklepop, 6.30 Majestic, 7.00 Winforglory, 7.30 Merlin's Beard.

DOUBLE: Dubai Poet and Maria Branwell.