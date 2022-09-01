Friday Tips

Al Marmar was a massive eyecatcher last time out and rates a good bet in the Chapel Down Classified Stakes at Ascot on Friday.

Trained by Andrew Balding, he is the only three-year-old in a field of six but the 5lb weight-for-age allowance really comes in handy at this late stage of the season. Al Marmar was late out at two, having just the one run in November but made no mistake next time out in January at Lingfield when winning by six lengths.

His only other career win in seven starts crucially came at Ascot in July, when Hollie Doyle managed to get him home by a nose from Royal Rift at odds of 22-1. The handicapper obviously could not react too harshly and he only went up 3lb for that and he has continued to show he remains in good heart since.

Second to the in-form Dutch Decoy at Newmarket - who subsequently went close at Ripon on Monday from a 9lb higher mark - he also ran well last time out at York when fifth of 14 in a valuable race won by Point Lynas when the front two dominated throughout. Due to the conditions of the race, he looks well treated.

There is an eyecatching runner in the Bet With Ascot EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes in the shape of Aidan O'Brien's Red Riding Hood. The filly is by American Triple Crown winner Justify out of O'Brien's own Ballydoyle, who won the Prix Marcel Boussac in 2015. Red Riding Hood holds a Moyglare Stud Stakes entry and it is interesting O'Brien sends her all the way to Ascot to make her debut.

Dubai Mirage can make his class tell in the Champagne Jacquart Handicap. Beaten three lengths by Tempus when he was last seen, that one has since won Group Threes at home and abroad. While Roger Varian's Centrefold hardly set the world on fire on her debut at Newbury, she is taken to get off the mark at the second time of asking at Haydock in the British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Having cost 240,000 guineas and holding an entry in the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes, she was understandably sent off favourite first time out. However, she was barged into early which made her run keen and she also raced away from the main action as it unfolded. Nevertheless, she did show some signs of ability and is expected to take a big leap forward. The Tin Man Handicap looks at the mercy of William Haggas' Khanjar.

An easy winner at Ripon earlier in the season from a smart sort in Azure Blue, he was sent off favourite to follow up at Newmarket but was no match for Lethal Levi. Given the winner scored off 85 that day and is now rated 98, he faced a pretty stiff task. Mark and Charlie Johnston have done well with the few Cracksmans they have had this season and Miss Dynamic was another winner for them on her second start.

Having looked green on debut at Goodwood she was a different proposition at Doncaster and looks sure to progress. Julie Camacho's Shake A Leg ran a very respectable race at York most recently and, despite another rise in the weights, should go well again in the Parbold Handicap.

Rocket Rod has flown up the handicap for Geoff Harker following three recent wins but he likes Newcastle and gets on well with Johnny Peate, so has good claims of going in again in the second division of the Download Vickers.Bet App For Welcome Offer Handicap.

Theme Park, second on debut for Sir Michael Stoute, is sure to come on leaps and bounds in the CP Dynes / British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 2.00 Juryman, 2.35 City Of Kings, 3.10 Red Riding Hood, 3.45 AL MARMAR (NAP), 4.20 Dubai Mirage, 4.55 Rainbow Mirage, 5.25 Love De Vega.

DOWN ROYAL: 4.05 Big Time Girl, 4.40 Sceolan, 5.10 Freedom Falls, 5.40 Approaching Bear, 6.10 Rich Belief, 6.40 Sir Allen, 7.10 Firstman.

HAYDOCK: 1.53 Qoya, 2.28 Centrefold, 3.03 Khanjar, 3.38 Fox Hill, 4.13 Miss Dynamic, 4.48 Emily Post, 5.18 Shake A Leg.

KEMPTON: 5.50 Artistic Girl, 6.20 Theme Park, 6.50 Bold Act, 7.20 Foxtrot, 7.55 Eagle Court, 8.25 Rattling, 8.55 Shared.

KILBEGGAN: 4.30 Rodney Bay, 5.00 Daisy Dufresne, 5.30 Country Queen, 6.00 Corkbeg, 6.30 Mighty Meggsie, 7.00 Arrycan, 7.30 Moonovercloon.

NEWCASTLE: 1.05 Vertice, 1.40 Batal Dubai, 2.15 Swift Lioness, 2.50 Dukeman, 3.25 Old News, 4.01 Rocket Rod, 4.36 Dance To Excel, 5.06 Polyphonic. DOUBLE: Al Marmar and Rocket Rod.