Saturday Tips

Naval Crown can put a disappointing effort behind him and claim a second Group One verdict in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Charlie Appleby's charge has found his niche dropped back to sprint distances this year having being tried over longer in the past, most notably when finishing fourth in last year's 2000 Guineas.

Trying six furlongs for the first time at Meydan in March, he ran a cracker to finish a two-length fourth behind A Case Of You in the Al Quoz Sprint and showed that was no fluke when running out a surprise 33/1 winner of the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

He found Alcohol Free just a touch too good subsequently in the July Cup and while he has to turn around Prix Maurice de Gheest form with Minzaal here, Naval Crown was a bit keen that day and patently was not at his best in finishing fifth. Naval Crown has reserved his best for quicker going, so a better surface may suit, but if it does rain the Godolphin runner can at least handle some cut.

Stablemate Naval Power also turns out at Haydock and it will be a surprise if he is beaten in the Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes. Unbeaten in three, he graduated to Listed level in style with a six-and-a-half-length romp at Ascot and a penalty should not stop him.

Reach For The Moon returns after his Royal Ascot flop in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes. The 10 furlongs of the Hampton Court Stakes looked beyond him as Claymore repelled his challenge with ease, so moving back to a trip we know is within his scope looks the right move.

Korker enjoyed no luck at Beverley last week and cannot be ruled out of the Betfair Be Friendly Handicapm, while Soulcombe can follow up his recent York victory in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup.

Dubai Honour is a tentative selection for the Unibet September Stakes as he has not been firing on all cylinders so far this term. His nine-length defeat the hands of brilliant stablemate Baaeed in the Juddmonte International was fair enough, but his narrow reverse previously at the hands of Sir Busker was certainly something of a surprise, although it does not look that big a shock now

Hopefully those two runs have got his to concert pitch and while the all-weather surface is a question mark, the conditions of the race favour him greatly.

Appleby should also be on the mark in Sunbury with hat-trick seeker Mischief Magic in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes. He makes the leap to Group Three level after an effortless Newmarket novice win last time.

Frantastic can take another step up the ladder in the Lavazza Stakes at Ascot. As a full-brother to Cracksman, expectations were always going to be high and while Frantastic does not appear to have the ability of his older sibling, a narrow Newbury verdict showed he is on the upgrade now.

Sea Tsarina can make it three wins in fourth starts in Thirsk's British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, with Kim Wexler can score for the first time in over a year in the Strictly Ballroom Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Sergeant can make amends for a neck defeat last time by landing the Duncan Potter Memorial Handicap Hurdle at Stratford.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 2.00 Imaginary World, 2.35 Urban Sprawl, 3.10 Space Tracker, 3.45 Frantastic, 4.20 Beautitful Secret, 4.55 Willem Twee, 5.30 Celsius.

HAYDOCK: 1.15 Naval Power, 1.45 Reach For The Moon, 2.20 Australian Angel, 2.55 Soulcombe, 3.30 NAVAL CROWN (NAP), 4.05 Korker, 5.14 Monteria.

KEMPTON: 1.00 Tea Garden, 1.30 Mostallim, 2.05 Dubai Honour, 2.40 Dutch Decoy, 3.15 Mischief Magic, 3.50 Pending Appeal, 4.25 Venetian, 5.00 Essme.

NAVAN: 1.20 My Girl Sioux, 1.55 Silmaniya, 2.30 Tai Sing Yeh, 3.05 Tide Of Time, 3.40 Redressed, 4.15 Ta Na La, 4.50 Sierra Nevada, 5.25 Swelltime.

STRATFORD: 1.49 Geromino, 2.24 Razzo Italiano, 2.59 Turpin Gold, 3.34 Coal Stock, 4.09 Sergeant, 4.44 Blaze A Trail, 5.19 Sea The Clouds.

THIRSK: 1.41 Miss New York, 2.16 Runaholic, 2.51 Spirit Of Applause, 3.26 Reputation, 4.01 Leuven Power, 4.36 Sea Tsarina, 5.11 Molinari, 5.45 Tazaman.

WEXFORD: 2.10 Sunwalk, 2.45 Search For a Myth, 3.20 Inforapenny, 3.55 Elusive Sea, 4.30 For Everyone, 5.05 War God, 5.35 Crobally Boy.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.40 Maylah, 5.16 Liosa, 5.50 Mars Magic, 6.25 Sweet Fortune, 7.00 Kim Wexler, 7.30 Nacho, 8.00 Miss Clementine.

DOUBLE: Naval Crown and Naval Power.