Sunday Tips

Pink Crystal looks the one to be with in the John And Judith Marshall Memorial Handicap at York.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old has been in great form this year and went to the Ebor meeting on a hat-trick, after wins at Thirsk and Brighton. Those victories were over six furlongs and she dropped back to five in search of the three-timer, and off a career-high mark.

She came unstuck, but not without giving a good account and in fact everything she did suggests this return to six furlongs is what she needs. Always travelling well, she was just denied a completely clear passage at one stage, at which time the bird had flown.

Once she got between horses she stayed on strongly and it will disappointing if she cannot regain the winning thread, even with another 3lb to carry. Now he has regained the winning thread, Ebro River should be a tough nut to crack in the Elevator Company Garrowby Stakes. A top-class juvenile who took the Phoenix Stakes and was third to Native Trail in the National Stakes, he had been underwhelming this season before finally rediscovering his best to win a Listed event at Chester.

Full of himself in first-time blinkers, Hugo Palmer's charge moved with loads of zest and did not take long in putting the race to bed when asked, running on strongly to win with plenty of authority. Richard Fahey will be full of hope for Dare To Hope in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap.

Rightly so, too, as although he has only has one win on debut to show from his five runs to date, he has not done a lot wrong. That was evidenced last time out in the big sales race here when a close fourth to Shouldvebeenaring, who has since won the Listed Ripon Two Yrs Old Trophy.

Mukha Magic is in rare old form and can bring up a four-timer in the Green Rascals Children's Nurseries Handicap. He has stamina aplenty and will have no problem going back up to two miles, after winning twice over a mile and six the last twice - most recently at Chelmsford last week under apprentice Taylor Fisher, who is seen by many as a star of the future.

Lullaby Bay has not been seen since June, but the booking of Harry Davies suggests a good run can be expected from Karl Burke's runner in the Firmament Apprentice Handicap, while the Richard Hannon-trained Silencer is by far the most obvious one for the opening Ire Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Novice Stakes.

SELECTIONS: FONTWELL: 1.30 Dynamic Kate, 2.05 Midnights Legacy, 2.40 Midnight Jewel, 3.15 Mutara, 3.50 Call Me Tara, 4.25 Call Of The Loon, 5.00 Sister Sophie.

YORK: 1.45 Silencer, 2.20 PINK CRYSTAL (NAP), 2.55 Ebro River, 3.30 Dare To Hope, 4.05 Mukha Magic, 4.40 Eeetee, 5.15 Lullaby Bay.

DOUBLE: Pink Crystal and Ebro River.