Monday Tips

Author's Dream has done the majority of his winning on the all-weather and merits close attention in the Leger Festival On Sky Sports Racing Handicap at Newcastle.

Victorious on nine of his 42 starts so far, all but two of those victories have come on artificial surfaces and his only previous trip to Newcastle yielded a fair fifth in the Northumberland Vase, which is a competitive consolation heat for the Plate. Returning from a 105-day break at Goodwood recently, Author's Dream defied his odds of 33-1 to finish third, beaten two and a half lengths, after racing pretty keenly throughout.

That race was over an extended two and a half miles and dropping back here is a definite plus. He should be able to do himself justice.

Dandy's Angel can follow up her recent Beverley win in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap. She is hardly a prolific winner with two successes to her name so far, but there was plenty to like about the way she overcame a tardy start to eventually prevail in a cosy manner.

Inspirited was an unlucky to bump into a decent type at Brighton last time, but a similar effort should be good enough in the At The Races App Form Study EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes back at the seaside venue. Third first time out, he was sent off skinny odds to open his account at the second attempt, but Cite D'Or foiled those plans and has run creditably a couple of times since. Proven on the track, Inspirited makes plenty of appeal again.

Beauld As Brass is another with course form in the bag as he makes his handicap bow in the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap. Maiden and novice company seemed a bit tough for him, but handed a starting mark of 53, his trainer George Baker certainly has something to work with.

Gaulois can make it a Newton Abbot hat-trick this summer in the Par Inn Racing Club "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. Successful at the track in maiden company in May, he could not follow up at handicap level in June but switched back to novice level, he came good at Newton Abbot again.

Valentino lines up for the Par Inn For Sport And Fun Handicap Hurdle at Newton Abbot having won three of his last four starts and he can further enhance those impressive statistics. Victorious at the track last September, Valentino then added a Taunton success for the following month before a fourth at Chepstow heralded the end of his campaign. Returned to action at Newton Abbot in May, he again prevailed, suggesting another lay off ahead of this assignment is not necessarily a negative.

Hermann Clermont is the pick in the Auto Services Perth Isuzu Handicap Chase at the Scottish track. He has made two successful Perth raids in his last two starts, with Gordon Elliott placing him to good effect to triumph by two lengths in July before following up by 23 lengths later that month, albeit in a moderate three-runner affair.

SELECTIONS: BRIGHTON: 1.00 Platinum Prince, 1.30 Beauld As Brass, 2.05 Inspirited, 2.40 Canagat, 3.10 Silver Bubble, 3.40 Electress, 4.15 Lethal Angel.

GALWAY: 4.10 Hubrisko, 4.40 Willyouwalkwithme, 5.15 Darver Star, 5.45 Presenting Point, 6.15 Crimson Chief, 6.45 Hallowed Star, 7.15 Abraham, 7.45 Russellsbelle.

NEWCASTLE: 5.30 Novel Legend, 6.00 Star Start, 6.30 Golden Alba, 7.00 AUTHOR'S DREAM (NAP), 7.30 Dandy's Angel, 8.00 Kingori, 8.30 Blazing Hot.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.50 On Time, 2.25 Gaulois, 3.00 Valentino, 3.30 Blazer's Mill, 4.00 Little Jessture, 4.30 Getaman, 5.00 Bobby Socks.

PERTH: 2.15 Masrur, 2.50 Raddle And Hum, 3.20 She's A Rocca, 3.50 Hermann Clermont, 4.20 Glen Ava, 4.50 Ayr Of Elegance.

DOUBLE: Author's Dream and Inspirited.