Tuesday Tips

Sirona could take some stopping if firing on all cylinders in the British EBF £100,000 2yo Fillies Series Final at Goodwood.

Charlie and Mark Johnston's daughter of Soldier Hollow looked top quality when making a mightily impressive debut at Beverley, pushed out for a five-and-a-half-length victory. The 52,000 euros buy did show signs of greenness on that occasion, so one would think there will be plenty more progress to be unlocked and that first racecourse outing will have done the exciting youngster the world of good.

The filly's yard enjoy plenty of success at this track and it would be no surprise to see this talented two-year-old thrive on the Sussex Downs. There could be further success for the Johnston team when they look to enhance their sterling record in the in the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap with defending champion Themaxwecan.

The Kingsley Park operation have won the two mile contest three times in the last four years and the 2021 champ looks primed to repeat the dose having bounced back to form when winning at Ascot. He is still 2lb lower than when landing this contest 12 months ago. There could be some exciting types going to post in the Golf At Goodwood Novice Stakes and the pick of them may well be Charles Hills' Maghlaak, who attempts to keep his unbeaten record in tact.

The form of his debut third at Kempton has a strong look to it and he improved from that encouraging first outing to open his account in good fashion at the same venue next time. The way he finished his race strongly when making all suggests there could be lots more to come moving up to 10 furlongs and he is a half-brother to the stable's four-time winner and Group-placed Mutasaabeq. Ryan Moore has had the call-up from Godolphin in division one of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Leicester where he partners Elegant Charm.

Charlie Appleby's youngster was sent off favourite on debut at Newmarket, but struggled to land a blow behind runaway winner Bright Diamond. However, that rival has since run well in Group company and it would be no surprise to see a much improved daughter of Exceed and Excel here. In division two, it may prove wise to side with Rage Of Bamby who showed plenty of guts and needed every yard when scoring at Newbury on debut.

Her Newbury run reads as a smart piece of form with the runner-up a winner since and also a close second in the Group Three Sweet Solera Stakes, while the fifth Woolhampton has also shown a good deal of ability in his outings since. The step up to seven furlongs could see her at her peak in the east midlands. In the other two-year-old race on the card, Menalippe can finally make a mark of 58 count in the Beryl Latimer 96th Birthday Nursery Handicap.

James Ferguson's youngster has filled a podium spot off this rating the last twice and the step up in trip here could be the making of her. Sir Michael Stoute won the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes with New Dimension 12 months ago and could keep his hands on the trophy with interesting debutant and another son of Ulysses, Falcon Nine.

The well-bred colt is a half-brother to five winners, including Jessica Harrington's Group One winner Albigna and David Lanigan's Listed scorer Polybius. Up at Catterick, John Kirkup who bids to build on his most recent Beverley third off only 1lb higher in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap. David Thompson's charge is still 2lb lower than his most recent winning figure and any rain would boost the seven-year-old's chances significantly.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 1.45 Flat White, 2.20 Coaxing, 2.55 Mr Trevor, 3.30 Tilsworth Taibo, 4.00 Macho Pride, 4.35 Licit, 5.05 John Kirkup, 5.33 Lucky Shake.

GALWAY: 4.05 Alexandroupolis, 4.40 Plunkett, 5.10 Lord Erskine, 5.40 Keep In Touch, 6.10 Fastman, 6.40 Disco Boots, 7.10 The Truant, 7.40 River Rain.

GOODWOOD: 1.55 Largo Bay, 2.30 Band Of Steel, 3.05 Beautiful Aisling, 3.40 Themaxwecan, 4.10 SIRONA (NAP), 4.45 Maghlaak, 5.20 Pettochside.

HEXHAM: 4.17 Mactavish, 4.52 You Name Him, 5.25 Nibras Gold, 5.55 Bon Retour, 6.25 Onward Route, 6.55 Larry Looby, 7.25 Onenightintown.

LEICESTER: 1.00 Kingdom Girl, 1.30 Elegant Charm, 2.05 Rage Of Bamby, 2.40 Menalippe, 3.15 Falcon Nine, 3.50 Age Of Sail, 4.25 D Day Odette, 5.00 Gustav Graves.

DOUBLE: Sirona and Themaxwecan.