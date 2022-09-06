Wednesday Tips

The highlight of the opening day of the St Leger meeting, this Group Three looks an ideal opportunity for Peter Schiergen's charge given her fine efforts since winning last year's German 1000 Guineas.

Fourth in the 2021 Coronation Stakes, Novemba was only beaten five lengths by Baaeed in the Moulin subsequently and also got within two lengths of Real World in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

The four-year-old has been competing well at a decent level this term too, with a fourth behind Saffron Beach at Ascot and a Group Three third in the Valiant Stakes back at the Berkshire venue comprising her last two starts. She usually likes to set the pace but after a slow start on her most recent run, she was up against it, so her third behind Jumbly and the admirable Oscula could possibly be upgraded a little.

While she is capable on quick ground, her better form has come with a little ease, so conditions on Town Moor should suit and the drop back to seven furlongs looks a logical option given her front-running nature. Manaccan can graduate to Listed class in the Cazoo Scarbrough Stakes after hitting the crossbar at Newmarket.

Beaten just half a length when third in the Hopeful Stakes at the end of last month, he had previously triumphed in a decent event at Ascot's Shergar Cup, while his second to Look Out Louis at Chester in July reads well after that one blazed a trail at Haydock on Saturday. John Ryan thought him good enough to compete at Group level as a juvenile and he is certainly on the upward curve right now.

Modern Dancer is the choice in the Cambion Electronics Nursery Handicap. A maiden winner at Doncaster in June, the son of Kingman subsequently tried to concede weight all round in Yarmouth novice event but came up a couple of lengths short, prompting this switch to handicap company. Beaten just two lengths by Seeking Gold, who had previously chased home Chaldean, Modern Dancer has plenty going for him off a mark of 85.

Grand National-winning rider Sam Waley-Cohen returns to the saddle for the first time since his famous Aintree triumph in April and Sandy Paradise can see him continue the successful theme in the Ubettabelieveit Leger Legends Classified Stakes. Twice a winner earlier in the summer, Richard Hannon's charge will certainly not want for assistance from the saddle.

Lila Girl can maintain her unbeaten run this term in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies' Handicap at Kempton. Michael Bell's charge is three from three at Chelmsford, most recently defying a 6lb rise to hold on for a head victory over Adelaise in July. Raised 2lb for that verdict, Lila Girl should return refreshed on her career-high mark. Captain Corelli might still have something left to give off a perch of 65 in Carlisle's Cummersdale Handicap, with Minella Plus taking the eye as he returns from a break in the QuinnBet Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

SELECTIONS: CARLISLE: 1.40 One Of Our Own, 2.15 Cotai Pearl, 2.50 Bastille, 3.25 Captain Corelli, 3.55 Bicep, 4.30 Bobo, 5.00 Infiniti.

CORK: 4.05 Snowy, 4.40 The Lute Player, 5.10 Clever And Cool, 5.45 Tamazu, 6.15 King Of Scotia, 6.45 Spirit Genie, 7.15 Born Invincible.

DONCASTER: 1.50 Roach Power, 2.25 Modern Dancer, 3.00 Temper Trap, 3.35 NOVEMBA (NAP), 4.10 Manaccan, 4.45 Pure Gold, 5.20 Mujtaba.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Beach Breeze, 6.00 Moving Colours, 6.30 Masterclass, 7.00 Lila Girl, 7.30 Sobegrand, 8.00 Strike, 8.30 Stormbreaker.

UTTOXETER: 1.00 Ten Past Midnight, 1.30 Harry d'Alene, 2.05 Friary Rock, 2.40 Minella Plus, 3.15 Tedham, 3.45 Pottlerath, 4.20 Judge Earl.

DOUBLE: Novemba and Manaccan.