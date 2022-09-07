Thursday Tips

Yesyes can improve on last year's third place as she once again tackles the Coral Park Hill Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster.

Ralph Beckett's charge went on quite the journey last term, progressing from winning a Haydock novice on her racecourse debut in May to finishing seventh at Group One level in France at the Arc meeting in October. She picked up another novice verdict along the way as well as a Chester Listed prize, but Yesyes bumped into a good one in Free Wind in this 14-furlong affair last year.

The winner came home seven lengths clear, but Yesyes made a good battle of it for the places with Golden Pass before finding conditions at ParisLongchamp hard going as she was beaten over five lengths in the Prix de Royallieu. Yesyes has had just one start so far this term, claiming fourth in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood in what was a pleasing return and her freshness could count here.

Dance In The Grass must be the choice in the Cazoo May Hill Stakes. The filly had three subsequent winners behind her when springing a 20-1 shock for Charlie and Mark Johnston on her racecourse bow in June, before following up in Listed company, again at Sandown, the following month.

The form of the Star Stakes has worked out well with runner-up Fairy Cross winning the Prestige Stakes and given Dance In The Grass did not enjoy an ideal passage, her three-quarter-length win was all the more impressive. A daughter of Cracksman out of a Sir Percy mare, stepping up to a mile is a definite plus.

Richard Hannon's Magical Sunset should take plenty of beating in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes. She was a striking debut winner at Newbury and the form stands up to close scrutiny. The Kodiac filly beat Roger Varian's Sakheer, who has since come out and absolutely dotted up at Haydock.

Hannon originally had her in the Group Two May Hill Stakes, but he is a huge supporter of these sales races and she takes her chance here instead.

The opening British Stallion Studs EBF "Carrie Red" Fillies' Nursery Handicap does not have quite such a standout on form, but Clive Cox's Bonny Angel should go well for her supporters. Her Newbury maiden third from July has worked out, with winner Trillium going on to Group Three success while fourth-placed Swingalong won the Lowther at York.

All eyes will be on Adayar as last year's Derby and King George hero returns in the Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes. He has not run since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes in October, hot on the heels of a fourth place in the Arc, with Charlie Appleby not quite happy with him up to this point.

Obviously if the son of Frankel is anywhere near his previous form he will be unbeatable, but a degree of caution may be wise after such a lengthy break - even against just two others.

At Chelmsford, Centrefold can be expected to improve upon her debut when she runs in the EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes. Roger Varian's filly finished fourth of 12 on her initial outing, but there was plenty of chat about her pre-race and the penny only seemed to drop with her close home. She can be expected to rate a different proposition on this occasion.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.05 Centrefold, 5.35 Imperial Dream, 6.05 Silks Pass, 6.35 Flyawaydream, 7.05 Phantasy Mac, 7.35 Glasstrees, 8.05 Infiniti.

CHEPSTOW: 1.50 Lumacho, 2.25 Zoology, 3.00 Midnight Flame, 3.35 Look Back Smiling, 4.10 On Edge, 4.45 Penguin Island, 5.15 Fossos.

DONCASTER: 1.25 Bonny Angel, 1.00 Magical Sunset, 2.35 Dance In The Grass, 3.10 YESYES (NAP), 3.45 Harrow, 4.20 Adayar, 4.55 Princess Karine, 5.28 Thornaby Pearl.

EPSOM: 1.05 Serious Look, 1.40 Elsals, 2.15 Rozalia, 2.50 Semser, 3.25 Malcolm, 4.00 Sly Madam, 4.35 Improvise.

LAYTOWN: 4.50 Gegenpressing, 5.20 Samrogue, 5.55 Lion Ring, 6.25 The Penny, 6.55 Dream Today, 7.25 Allesandro Algardi.

SOUTHWELL: 5.45 Danville, 6.15 Sanitiser, 6.45 Galiac, 7.15 Desert Land, 7.45 Watchya, 8.15 New Hope Bullet, 8.45 Equality.

DOUBLE: Yesyes and Dance In The Grass.