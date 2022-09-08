Friday Tips

The Platinum Queen will surely take all the beating in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday.

Connections' bold decision to supplement her for the Nunthorpe at York so nearly paid off when only Highfield Princess was able to reel her in. She is back in against her own age group this time so the massive weight allowance she got at York has disappeared, but what she did show on the Knavesmire was blistering speed.

Richard Hannon's Trillium won the Molecomb in good style but that form has already taken a few knocks, leaving The Platinum Queen as the standout on the figures.

Recent rain on Town Moor should ensure Trueshan turns up for what looks like a reasonably straightforward task in the Coral Doncaster Cup. While he lost little in defeat at Goodwood behind Kyprios and Stradivarius, what it did prove was that on proper summer ground he is not quite the same horse as when he can get his toe in.

With neither of those two making the trip to Yorkshire, it will be a huge surprise if Alan King's stayer does not come out on top.

King may well already be among the winners as his Inchicore holds solid claims in the Coral Mallard Handicap. A winner at Goodwood in May, he has only been seen once subsequently, when dropped down to a mile and a half for the Old Newton Cup at Haydock.

Far from disgraced when beaten two lengths into fourth, he found things happening a little too quickly and will appreciate a further two furlongs.

When one of Sir Michael Stoute's juveniles wins first time out, it usually means they will end up well above average. It does not always work out, but the way Nostrum took to the job first time out at Sandown caught the eye of many.

He has his second outing in the Cazoo Flying Scotsman Stakes and while it is easy to read too much into these things, Aidan O'Brien did have some nice juveniles entered but Ryan Moore was booked for Nostrum from the five-day stage.

Ballydoyle are not represented in the race in the end, but Godolphin are through Desert Order, which brings back memories of this race in 2010 when Frankel was due to take on Farhh.

Unfortunately Farhh did not go in the stalls that day so the head-to-head failed to materialise, but connections will be hoping these two go on to achieve half as much.

Mick Appleby could have run the hugely-progressive Juan Les Pins in the Portland on Saturday but instead of racing over five and a half furlongs, he runs over a furlong further in the Cazoo Handicap. He is unbeaten in three runs for Appleby, having been claimed from Ed Dunlop after winning at Redcar from a mark of 70.

Now rated 92 after bolting up in the Racing League, the excellent Freddie Larson offsets 5lb of that.

Recent rain will have been very welcome for Ralph Beckett's Tomfre ahead of the Walton Handicap at Sandown. A seven-times winner, he has definitely appreciated softer ground of late and he is beginning to look dangerously well handicapped after a few below-par runs.

Michael Bell's Dillian is an interesting runner in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Persian Punch Conditions Stakes at Salisbury. He has been off for over 300 days but was last seen being beaten less than four lengths in a Group One in France.

SELECTIONS:

BALLINROBE: 3.50 Aghaboy, 4.25 Inclusion, 5.00 Watch The Weather, 5.35 Motown Maggie, 6.05 Blackstair Rocco, 6.35 Costalita, 7.05 Jack Holiday, 7.35 This Songisforyou

CHESTER: 2.10 Ciotog, 2.45 Lord Uhtred, 3.20 Flight Of Angels, 3.58 Kiss N Cuddle, 4.33 Frankenstella, 5.08 Poet's Magic, 5.43 Oriole.

DONCASTER: 1.25 Inchicore, 2.00 Nostrum, 2.35 THE PLATINUM QUEEN (NAP), 3.10 Trueshan, 3.45 Juan Les Pins, 4.20 Glenfinnan, 4.55 Princeville, 5.30 Royal Scandal.

SALISBURY: 4.50 The Goat, 5.20 Haughty, 5.50 Hoof It Hoof It, 6.20 Brazen Idol, 6.50 Dillian, 7.20 Nobel.

SANDOWN: 1.45 Appointed One, 2.20 Dream By Day, 2.55 Throubi, 3.30 The Parent, 4.05 Tomfre, 4.40 Dreams Of Thunder, 5.15 Sweet Reward.

DOUBLE: The Platinum Queen and Nostrum.