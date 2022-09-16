Saturday Tips

Sakheer can mark himself out as one of the hottest two-year-old prospects if landing the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

Inexperience cost Roger Varian's youngster when a beaten favourite at Windsor on debut, but he made no mistake at the second time of asking when fulfilling the promise of his opening run with a taking six-length success at Haydock.

It was a performance from the €550,000 breeze-up buy that demanded a step up in grade and he looks to have all the attributes to make his mark in this six-furlong Group Two. Varian won this race in 2019 with Pierre Lapin following his own impressive display at Haydock, so it is interesting Sakheer is attempting to tread a similar path.

Victory would give connections their second big win in the space of seven days with Varian and Egan combining to give owners KHK Racing Ltd St Leger glory with Eldar Eldarov at Doncaster last weekend.

There could be further success for the Carlburg Stables handler when Mitbaahy attempts to bounce back in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes. Nothing went right for the three-year-old at Goodwood last time, but he was progressive in the early part of the season and a similar effort would put him in the mix in this Group Three assignment at a track which should suit.

Also at Newbury, Lysander could be worth chancing when he goes for Group Three glory in the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes. Although defending champion Solid Stone could prove a tough nut to crack, the son of New Approach was once seen as a Derby prospect and has always been held in high regard by connections.

The nature of his wide-margin victory at Newcastle earlier in the season shows there is plenty of talent lurking under the bonnet and he has not been disgraced in Pattern company since.

A touch of class will not go amiss in Ayr's feature Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap and Charlie Fellowes' Vadream has plenty on her CV to suggest a bold bid in the prestigious six-furlong handicap.

Admittedly this season has been more miss than hit for the Group Three winner, who has also placed in a Jersey Stakes and Fred Darling, but there was plenty of encouragement in her performance at Newmarket last time when only beaten a head in the Hopeful Stakes.

That race was given a boost when the third and sixth fought out the finish of the Scarbrough Stakes during Doncaster's St Leger Festival, while the four-year-old will relish any cut in the ground. She is proven over further and that stamina could kick in if there is plenty of pace on.

All The Time was finishing at a rate of knots when attempting to follow up a Chester win in a Salisbury Group Three last time and looks the pick in the Virgin Bet Firth Of Clyde Fillies' Stakes.

She did not have the best of the draw or luck in running on that occasion, so her performance to be beaten a neck can be marked up. Her form throughout the season has a strong look to it and she can add victory number three for the season here.

Euchen Glen has run well in defeat in the Virgin Bet Doonside Cup Stakes in the past few years and cannot be ruled out once again. But younger legs could be the order of the day and this has been Phantom Flight's aim ever since bolting up in a York handicap last month.

The Siyouni colt has scored three times for James Horton during his first season in the training ranks and appears primed to take the step up to Listed level in his stride.

Bell Shot won readily at Newbury recently and a 6lb rise might not be enough to stop him following up in Newmarket's Turners Handicap, while in the concluding Turners Amateur Jockeys' Cambridgeshire it could be a big day for Craig Lidster as Masque Of Anarchy bids to keep a three-race winning run going.

The six-year-old will have to defy a career-high mark to succeed on the Rowley Mile, but his three wins have all come under hands and heels rides and there is every chance he is yet to fully empty the tank.

SELECTIONS

AYR: 1.20 Koy Koy, 1.55 Phantom Flight, 2.30 Emperor Spirit, 3.05 All The Time, 3.40 Vadream, 4.15 Pol Roger, 4.45 Abduction, 5.20 Molinari.

CATTERICK: 1.48 Valstar, 2.23 Pop World, 2.58 Blazing Son, 3.33 Kodi Dancer, 4.08 Qoya, 4.40 Josiebond, 5.15 Stoney Lane, 5.50 Licit.

GOWRAN: 1.35 Marcher Lord, 2.10 Delightful, 2.45 Mister Mister, 3.20 Take My Hand, 3.55 Tranquil Lady, 4.30 Heather Bear, 5.05 Three Laws, 5.40 Telecon.

NAVAN: 2.00 Old Bill Barley, 2.35 Spring Street, 3.10 Swelltime, 3.45 Virtual Oscar, 4.20 Riann, 4.55 The Friday Man, 5.30 Florey Spud, 6.00 Champagne Fame.

NEWBURY: 1.10 Feud, 1.40 Lysander, 2.15 Mitbaahy, 2.50 SAKHEER (NAP), 3.25 Marching Army, 4.00 Muktamil, 4.35 Eklil, 5.10 Diamond Ranger.

NEWMARKET: 1.31 Fortis Regina, 2.06 Queenlet, 2.41 Bell Shot, 3.16 Celsius, 3.51 Bascule, 4.26 Sea Galaxy, 5.01 Masque Of Anarchy.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Cariad, 5.25 Rose Of Ithaca, 5.55 Endowed, 6.30 Elongate, 7.00 Griggy, 7.30 Baileys Bling, 8.00 Willing To Please, 8.30 Brazen Diamond.

DOUBLE: Sakheer and Lysander.