Sunday Tips

Richard Fahey appears to have found Installation an excellent opportunity to make it third time lucky in the Usave Business Energy Consultancy EBF Novice Stakes at Hamilton.

The Tasleet colt shaped with abundant promise when third behind Cold Case on his racecourse debut at York in June, form which has been well advertised with the winner since finishing third in the Gimcrack and landing a valuable sales race at Doncaster.

On the strength of that form, Installation was a hot favourite to get off the mark on his second start at Thirsk, but became upset in the stalls and finished fourth behind Cold Case's stablemate Marshman, who was second in the Gimcrack the following week.

There does not appear to be anything of that calibre in this line-up and it will be disappointing if Installation is unable to break his duck.

It will be interesting to see how Kanzino fares as he enters the handicap arena for the first time in the Sodexo Live! Conferences & Events Hamilton Park Handicap. The gelding's second start in novice company was a significant improvement on his first and he bolted up when dropped to selling company just under three weeks ago.

That form is nothing to write home about, but Kanzino won in some style and with confidence buoyed, he can make an impression from an opening perch of 70.

Thibault is fancied to make a successful return to the jumping game in the Friends & Family Remembering Norman Sharpe Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton. The nine-year-old is 6lb higher in the weights than when winning by seven lengths at this venue in May, since when he has run twice on the Flat.

He floundered in the mud on his most recent appearance at Epsom, but is better judged on his previous runner-up finish at the home of the Derby. Those efforts mean he will not lack for fitness as he reverts to hurdling and a bold bid looks assured.

Merrijig could be the answer to the concluding Thank You Your Majesty Open National Hunt Flat Race.A relatively rare National Hunt runner for Newmarket handler John Berry, the Schiaparelli gelding was beaten just a neck on his Newton Abbot debut in July by dual point-to-point winner The Galahad Kid.

The latter has won again, as has the third-placed Dame De Fortune, so the form looks watertight and normal progress should make Merrijig a tough nut to crack.

SELECTIONS:

HAMILTON: 1.30 INSTALLATION (NAP), 2.00 Little Miss Dynamo, 2.30 Gifted Ruler, 3.00 Gentle Ellen, 3.30 Shesadabber, 4.00 Haven Lady, 4.30 Kanzino.

LISTOWEL: 2.10 Tory Reel, 2.40 Hollymount, 3.10 Highland Penny, 3.40 Run For Pat, 4.10 Whosgotyanow, 4.40 Easy Game, 5.10 Polo Lounge.

PLUMPTON: 1.50 Lusaka, 2.20 Right Destination, 2.50 Starspangledjama, 3.20 Thibault, 3.50 Barest Of Margins, 4.20 Cobbs Corner, 4.50 Merrijig.

DOUBLE: Installation and Thibault.