Tuesday Tips

Acklam Express can snap a two-year losing streak as he drops in class for the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes at Beverley.

Nigel Tinkler's charge has not come home in front since landing the Listed Roses Stakes at York back in August 2020, but he has been set a series of tough tasks since that victory. Placed at Group One level at Meydan in early 2021, Acklam Express failed to sparkle in two British starts, so connections opted to draw stumps and instead refocus on this year's Dubai Carnival.

Two starts did not yield a win though and in four runs back on home shores, his best effort came when third in the King's Stand Stakes, just under five lengths behind Nature Strip. Last seen when ninth in the Nunthorpe, Acklam Express is now rated 108 and if he can run to that mark, the four-year-old should regain the winning thread.

It's All About You showed definite promise when third on his racecourse bow and can improve on that in the Churchill Tyres EBFstallions.com Novice Stakes. A length-and-a-half third at Goodwood on his first attempt, the Highland Reel colt was slow to start and ran green before finally starting to get the hang of things near the finish. He made up ground towards the finish that day and a similar effort should be good enough.

Autumn Festival can bring up his four-timer in the Old Gravel Pit Lodges Handicap. Successful at Sandown in July before following up with two Chepstow verdicts last month, Autumn Festival has progressed from a mark of 70 to his current perch of 84. While a win here would represent a career best for David O'Meara's charge, the manner of his wins suggests the task could be within his compass.

Gidwa has endured a frustrating run of recent results but can make amends in the Ben Woollacott Memorial Handicap at Lingfield. A dual winner back in February, he has placed on five of his six subsequent starts, most recently beaten a neck at Kempton earlier this month in a competitive heat. Raised 1lb for that, a mark of 70 does not look beyond him should the race go his way.

Thunder Ball can get off the mark in the Airey Miller Nursery Handicap. He found Queen Of Uplands a head too good over this five furlongs last month, but he certainly has ability and some nice bits of form in the book.

Newcomer Kensington takes the eye in the At The Races App Expert Tips Novice Stakes. A daughter of Frankel out of Canonbury, she hails from the great family of Hellenic, with her granddam Islington a multiple Group One scorer during her racing days.

At Warwick, Vision Des Flos is the choice back over fences in the Poundland Foundation Proudly Supports Tommys Handicap Chase. A Grade Two winner and Grade One placed over hurdles in his pomp, Vision Des Flos has not triumphed since landing this race last year. However, he is now back on his winning mark of 127 and a recent hurdles run suggests the fire still burns bright.

SELECTIONS

BEVERLEY: 1.42 Dandy's Angel, 2.17 Montevideo, 2.52 Brooklyn Nine Nine, 3.27 ACKLAM EXPRESS (NAP), 4.02 It's All About You, 4.37 Autumn Festival, 5.10 Anglo Saxson.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Shabano, 1.35 Mighty Mind, 2.10 Rose Light, 2.45 Gidwa, 3.20 Thunder Ball, 3.55 Saxon Village, 4.30 Kensington, 5.03 Wholeofthemoon.

LISTOWEL: 1.25 Mohawk Chief, 2.00 The Dazzer, 2.35 Transition, 3.10 Gambe Veloci, 3.45 New York Angel, 4.20 Self Belief, 4.55 Tiymara, 5.30 Plunkett.

NEWCASTLE: 4.51 Citizen General, 5.25 Mr Coco Bean, 6.00 Hildenley, 6.30 One World, 7.00 More Than Desire, 7.30 Reclaim Victory, 8.00 Wadacre Grace, 8.30 Camacho Star.

WARWICK: 1.50 Sophosc, 2.25 Ragamuffin, 3.00 Choral Work, 3.35 Vision Des Flos, 4.10 El Paso Wood, 4.45 Serjeant Painter, 5.20 Solar Queen.

DOUBLE: Acklam Express and Gidwa.