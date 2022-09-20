Wednesday Tips

Royal Fleet will take all the beating in the Bahrain Turf Club Foundation Stakes at Goodwood.

Not seen since running with great distinction at the Dubai Carnival, he is still unexposed. Charlie Appleby places his horses with such skill and he looks to have found the perfect opening for this four-year-old gelding.

Despite coming close three times in Group company in Dubai, failing by only a short head when last seen in a Group Three, he carries no penalties in this Listed race. A winner on good to soft ground at Doncaster this time last year, a little bit of cut clearly is no issue and he should be the one to beat.

Galactic Jack looks a likely type for Andrew Balding in the British European Breeders Fund Future Stayers' Maiden Stakes. Beautifully bred, by Galileo out of Jack Naylor who was second in an Irish Oaks for Jessica Harrington, he made a very pleasing debut at this track last month.

Green early, he basically lost all chance when he was so slowly away, but he stayed on in a taking fashion to be beaten just under two lengths. Like many from the yard, he promises to come on in leaps and bounds for his first run.

Balding will have strong hopes of a double when his Red Mirage runs in the Heineken Optional Claiming Handicap. After two victories at Chester early in the season, including at the May meeting, he has been winless since. However, despite being a beaten favourite in all three of those runs, he has not been disappointing in any of them. His last effort was on the all-weather which may not have suited so he is given another chance back on turf.

Tom Ward's Farasi Lane is a little but in and out but he has been given a real chance by the assessor ahead of the Heineken Silver Handicap. Now rated 85, he was actually beaten just a neck a few runs back at Windsor off a mark of 90 and he might be one to just improve for a bit of easier ground.

William Haggas sends Good Gracious all the way to Redcar for the British EBF Supports Racing To School Future Stayers Maiden Stakes. Her dam, Give And Take, won the Musidora and her sire, Kingman is carrying all before him so she is bred to be very good. Fourth of 11 on debut at Haydock, she showed enough to suggest she would be up to winning a race like this.

Roger Varian can do very little wrong at present and his Revenite should be up to defying a penalty in division one of the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton. Only fifth first time out, he took a big step forward to win at Ascot following a 126 day break, during which he was gelded. The runner-up in that contest went close in a nice race at Yarmouth last week, so the form has a decent look to it.

Gordon Elliott loves having winners at Perth and he can get off to a flyer in the opening Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow EBF Mares' National Hunt Novices' Hurdle with Happy D'ex, who has the chance to follow up a win at Downpatrick last month.

SELECTIONS:

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Galactic Jack, 2.25 Red Mirage, 3.00 Some Nightmare, 3.35 ROYAL FLEET (NAP), 4.10 Secret Shadow, 4.45 Farasi Lane, 5.20 Little Earl.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Revenite, 5.15 American Belle, 5.45 Lord Uhtred, 6.15 Laurel, 6.45 Dancing To Win, 7.15 Sooghan, 7.45 Pablo Prince, 8.15 Brazen Idol.

LISTOWEL: 2.00 Neigh Bother, 2.35 Uncle Phil, 3.10 Chiricahua, 3.45 Darrens Hope, 4.20 Hewick, 4.55 Bardenstown Lad, 5.30 All The Others.

REDCAR: 1.43 Orbital Chime, 2.18 Smile And Pay, 2.53 Good Gracious, 3.28 Glory And Gold, 4.03 Gatecracher Girl, 4.38 Lotus Rose, 5.08 Miss Candy.

SOUTHWELL: 6.00 Broxy, 6.30 She's Continental, 7.00 So Sleepy, 7.30 Soi Dao, 8.00 Four Adaay, 8.30 Glen Cove.

PERTH: 1.00 Happy D'ex, 1.35 Spark Of Madness, 2.10 Poppa Poutine, 2.45 Bavington Bob, 3.20 Big Bad Bear, 3.55 Going Mobile, 4.30 Rubytwo.

Double: Royal Fleet and Galactic Jack.