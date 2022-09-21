Thursday Tips

Holloway Boy is taken to put his experience to good use in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Only four go to post for the Group Three, but three of them are potentially top class. Charlie Appleby's Victory Dance is two from three, with his only defeat coming in the July Stakes to the classy Isaac Shelby. He got back to winning ways comfortably last time out and rates a huge danger.

As does Sir Michael Stoute's Nostrum. He could not have been any more impressive than when winning on debut at Sandown. It is a bit of a cliche but when one from that yard wins first time out they are usually way above average.

However, Karl Burke's Holloway Boy was able to win the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on his racecourse debut, which takes a special talent. To prove it was not a fluke he then ran a very meritorious race at Glorious Goodwood, when it seemed the track did not suit.

Never quite on an even keel, Danny Tudhope worked wonders to get him into prime position only for him to go down by half a length to Marbaan in the Vintage Stakes. Back in third was Appleby's Mysterious Night, a Grade One winner in the States at the weekend.

George Margarson's Farhh To Shy will be fresher than most in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap. She progressed with racing last season, signing off with a win at Newmarket from a mark of 87.

This year she picked up where she left off, beating a solid yardstick at Doncaster taking her up to a perch of 95. While that may have seemed beyond her at Royal Ascot in the Kensington Palace Stakes she actually hit the front at one stage. In hindsight that was too far out as she was racing over a mile. Not seen since, this return to seven furlongs is just what she needs.

Appleby and William Buick rarely leave Headquarters without a winner these days and it looks like Bold Act will provide them with another in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap. Second to his highly-rated stablemate Highbank on debut, he has had no trouble winning his next two starts comfortably. He holds no fancy entries, but a mark of 92 looks fair enough given what he has achieved to date.

Yantarni looks another likely winner for the formidable duo in the Lifetime In Racing Awards Handicap. The Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes looks very tricky with doubts over them all in some capacity or another so it might pay to stick with the only last time out winner, Island Brave.

Heather Main's charge won the Old Borough Cup for the second successive year and if he is allowed an easy lead he could easily dominate.

Ed Walker's Golden Passport was sent off at 50-1 for his Salisbury debut so clearly not much was expected. He ran much better than those odds suggested when running on into fourth, however, and should go well in the Northern Commercials - Service, Sales And Parts EBF 'Confined' Maiden Stakes at Pontefract.

Roger Varian's Croachill faces an easier task in the Simon Scrope Dalby Screw-Driver Handicap than at York and can reap the benefit.

David O'Meara's City Vaults can defy a 6lb penalty for winning easily at Redcar at when he heads to Chelmsford for the CCR Handicap.

Nigel Twiston-Davies usually has his horses fit for this meeting at Perth so Gowel Road can make his class tell in the Remembering Tim Hardie Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Not seen since finishing seventh in the Coral Cup, he won at Cheltenham's November meeting and ran several other good races throughout the season. He looks the type who could really well over fences.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Probable, 6.15 Masterclass, 6.45 Essme, 7.15 All Go, 7.45 Heatherdown Hero, 8.15 City Vaults.

LISTOWEL: 1.25 Hasiyna, 2.00 Run The Jewels, 2.35 Blues Emperor, 3.10 Zahee, 3.45 Antilia, 4.20 Flying Dolphin, 4.55 Forever And Always, 5.30 Blackpoint.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Garden Route, 1.50 Bold Act, 2.25 FARHH TO SHY (NAP), 3.00 Holloway Boy, 3.35 Island Brave, 4.10 Amtiyaz, 4.45 Yantarni, 5.20 Postwick.

PERTH: 1.35 Country Queen, 2.10 Gowel Road, 2.45 You Name Him, 3.20 Wye Aye, 3.55 Long Stay, 4.30 Rapid Raider, 5.02 Fuji Rocks.

PONTEFRACT: 1.43 Canaria Prince, 2.18 Golden Passport, 2.53 Croachill, 3.28 Lerwick, 4.03 Runninwild, 4.38 Swift Lioness, 5.10 Ibiza Rocks.

SOUTHWELL: 4.50 Ebury, 5.25 Clipsham Gold, 6.00 Printemps, 6.30 Primo, 7.00 Jack Ryan, 7.30 Lilkian, 8.00 Chicago Gal, 8.30 Siofra.

DOUBLE: Farhh To Shy and Holloway Boy.