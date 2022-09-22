Friday Tips

Sea Silk Road can regain the winning thread as she switches back up in trip in the Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Stakes.

William Haggas dropped back to 10 furlongs with the three-year-old at Deauville last month, having previously run an excellent race to finish second to subsequent Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot. Given a break after that, Sea Silk Road had to settle for fourth in France, with a couple of race-fit rivals just too good in a Group Two contest.

Sea Silk Road should be fitter for the outing and this Group Three looks an ideal stepping stone to some bigger autumn targets.

Dance In The Grass is worth another chance in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes despite a lacklustre showing at Doncaster earlier in the month. Charlie and Mark Johnston's filly was sent off a short-priced favourite for the May Hill Stakes after winning her first two starts, including a convincing Listed victory over a subsequent Group Three winner at Sandown.

However, she failed to live up to expectations on Town Moor, where she never looked likely to trouble the principals and beat just one rival home. Connections reported the easy ground had gone against her that day and back on a quicker surface, this Cracksman filly is no forlorn hope.

Whitebeam can take the move up to Listed level in her stride in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai British EBF Rosemary Stakes. Harry and Roger Charlton have exercised plenty of patience with this Caravaggio filly, plotting two novice wins after her initial third in maiden company.

Given a bit of mid-season break, Whitebeam returned in style with a Haydock success on her first try in handicap company from a mark of 91. Her half-length verdict does not really do justice to the manner of her victory and a new mark of 97 could yet still underestimate her abilities.

Whitebeam has a bit to find with a couple of her rivals here, but she is on an upward trajectory and her progression has shown no signs of stopping yet.

Tempus is on a roll and will likely take plenty of beating in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Joel Stakes. The six-year-old has graduated to a different level since joining Archie Watson this year having previously been handled by the Charltons, improving 20lb to his current rating of 117.

Tempus has not looked back since winning an Ascot handicap in July, following up with a Group Three success at Salisbury before adding another win in that grade at Deauville last month.

He triumphed by just under two lengths that day and looked value for the margin giving weight away all round, suggesting a switch to Group Two company here could be within his compass in current form.

At Haydock, Raven's Up can add to a novice win by taking the Old Bootleians Nursery Handicap, while Newcastle's Follow @attheraces On Twitter Fillies' Handicap can go to Burning Emotion.

Worcester stages the jumps action and Presentandcounting should bring up his hat-trick in the Download Vickers.Bet App Fixed Brush Hurdle Series Final Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK: 5.00 Pillar, 5.30 Irish Act, 6.00 Tamazu, 6.30 Starry Eyed, 7.00 Hannibal Barca, 7.30 Roman Bull, 8.00 Intend, 8.30 Guild.

HAYDOCK: 1.30 Raven's Up, 2.05 Moon Watch, 2.40 Nova Legend, 3.15 Ma Famille, 3.50 Ghassan, 4.25 Kasperenko, 4.55 Electress.

LISTOWEL: 1.40 The Short Go, 2.15 Little Big Rocky, 2.50 Chief Seattle, 3.25 Gibbet Hall, 4.00 Shantou Sisu, 4.35 Real Steel, 5.10 Castlegrace Paddy, 5.40 Fun Fun Fun.

NEWCASTLE: 4.40 Elzaal, 5.15 Noonie, 5.45 Rocket Rod, 6.15 King Me, 6.45 Burning Emotion, 7.15 Hart Fell, 7.45 Cool Lightning, 8.15 Robasta.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Whitebeam, 2.25 SEA SILK ROAD (NAP), 3.00 Dance In The Grass, 3.35 Tempus, 4.10 Logistical, 4.45 Without A Fight, 5.20 Stormy Ocean.

WORCESTER: 1.20 Found On, 1.55 Princess Midnight, 2.30 Maninsane, 3.05 Ironhill, 3.40 Presentandcounting, 4.15 Sure Touch, 4.50 Rafiki.

DOUBLE: Sea Silk Road and Whitebeam.