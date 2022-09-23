Saturday Tips

Blackbeard can spearhead a Group One double for Aidan O'Brien by landing the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes.

Always highly rated by the master of Ballydoyle, he has won five of his seven starts this term, culminating in his victory in the Prix Morny at Deauville last month.

His previous trip to Britain yielded a slightly disappointing fourth in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, while he narrowly failed to make amends next time, edged out by Shartash in the Railway Stakes - form which has though worked out.

Blackbeard has not looked back though, supplementing his Robert Papin success with a half-length verdict over the reopposing Persian Force in the Morny, with the runner-up never really looking likely to get past him. Six furlongs on good ground appears to the optimum test for Blackbeard and the son of No Nay Never might be good value here against Marshman.

Meditate is another O'Brien-trained progeny of No Nay Never and she looks a likely candidate in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes. Unbeaten in her first four starts, including two Group Threes and a Group Two, she surrendered her unblemished record in the Moyglare earlier this month, when Tahiyra was simply far too good.

Meditate went to win her race over a furlong out but could not fend off the eventual winner, with the seven-furlong trip perhaps stretching her stamina on what was quite testing ground. Back to six furlongs and on a sounder surface, Meditate can right the record and secure a first top-level success.

Savvy Victory has an eyecatching jockey booking in the shape of Ryan Moore in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap and the hint should be taken. A one-time Classic hope for trainer Sean Woods, Savvy Victory finished well beaten in both the Chester Vase and King Edward VII Stakes, but he has turned a corner since dropping back down in distance of late.

Beaten a nose by Protagonist at Doncaster in July, he was getting 3lb that day and holds the same advantage this time, although Savvy Victory is technically 2lb well in having had his mark raised following a Goodwood win last month. Nine furlongs on good ground with a strong pace should play to his strengths.

Flying Honours can oblige as favourite in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes. After a debut fourth, Charlie Appleby's runner ran out a nine-and-a-half-length winner next time out in maiden company, before adding a five-and-a-half-length Listed success at Salisbury.

The second that day, Stormbuster, was in turn an impressive conditions winner at Newbury last week, giving Flying Honours a further boost to his credentials.

Razeyna ran a fair race behind the prolific Adaay In Asia when last seen and must be one for the shortlist in Haydock's Jill Wilcox-Jones Memorial Handicap, while Coco Jack can make it back-to-back wins in the Mr & Mrs Dobson Nursery Handicap at Chester.

Good Luck Fox is another on a roll ahead of Ripon's Michael Raby Memorial Handicap, with similar comment applying to Bear Profit in the Chelmsford City Racecourse Membership Now Available Handicap at the all-weather venue.

Roaring Gallagher can make the leap to Group Two level in the Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes having scored by a head on his racecourse bow.

SELECTIONS:

CHELSMFORD: 5.03 Almutawakel, 5.35 Champagne City, 6.04 Glencoe Boy, 6.33 Bear Profit, 7.02 Myriad, 7.31 Thakrah, 8.00 Star Of St Louis, 8.30 Blairlogie.

CHESTER: 1.40 Prepense, 2.15 Paws For Thought, 2.50 Coco Jack, 3.25 Frankenstella, 4.00 Mancini, 4.35 Dolly Gray, 5.10 Metabolt, 5.40 Qabilah.

CURRAGH: 1.05 Paddington, 1.35 Roaring Gallagher, 2.10 Life In Colour, 2.45 Mile End, 3.20 Oviedo, 3.55 Curraheen Princess, 4.30 Dazzling Spirit, 5.05 Dunum.

HAYDOCK: 1.30 Kristal Klear, 2.05 Akhu Najla, 2.40 Isle Of Lismore, 3.15 Razeyna, 3.50 Salt Bay, 4.25 Runaholic, 5.00 Forgivable.

LISTOWEL: 1.20 Rumi, 1.55 Senecia, 2.30 Watch The Weather, 3.05 Shantou Sisu, 3.43 Naturally Blond, 4.18 Kitty Galore, 4.53 Avec Espoir, 5.28 Dark Image.

MARKET RASEN: 1.43 Autumn Return, 2.18 The Churchill Lad, 2.53 Red Maple, 3.30 Dead Right, 4.05 Appreciate, 4.40 Chadlington Lad, 5.15 St Patricks Bridge.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Flying Honours, 2.25 Meditate, 3.00 BLACKBEARD (NAP), 3.40 Savvy Victory, 4.15 Edith Rigby, 4.50 Mystic Pearl, 5.25 The Attorney.

RIPON: 1.25 Hurstwood, 2.00 Destined, 2.35 Beechwood Mick, 3.10 Good Luck Fox, 3.48 Air Raid, 4.23 Kincade, 4.58 Good Show, 5.33 Tilly The Filly.

DOUBLE: Blackbeard and Savvy Victory.