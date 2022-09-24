Sunday Tips

Castle Way could throw his name into the Classic equation with victory in the Derby "Wild Card" EBF Conditions Stakes at Epsom.

Another juvenile from the Charlie Appleby powerhouse, Castle Way is certainly bred to be a champion as an Almanzor half-brother to Palace Pier, who cost 425,000 guineas at the autumn sales last year. He could not quite get the job done on his initial start at Newmarket, beaten a length and a quarter by his better-fancied stablemate Lenormand, with the reopposing Ndaawi a neck back in third.

Castle Way was very green that day though and showed the benefit of the run on his next start, when he overcame a momentary flat spot to eventually coast home by two lengths at Haydock. The third has come out and won since, while the fourth has subsequently placed on his next run, so the form has a very solid look and Castle Way is the standout in a race that offers entry to the Derby itself.

Saratoga Gold is already a 'Derby' winner having landed the amateur version here in August and bids to add another win in the apprentice version. A winner at Newbury in mid-August, he reappeared on Bank Holiday Monday and duly showed his rivals a clean pair of heels in seeing off Thibault by two and a half lengths.

The handicapper has raised him 5lb for that, but his very capable rider here, Owen Lewis, receives that amount as his allowance and given we know Saratoga Gold goes on the track, he leads the way in the Darby Dennis Apprentices' Derby Handicap. Continuing on that Derby theme, Bad Company struck gold in the jump jockeys' iteration and can follow up dropping back in the trip in the Stanley Wootton Handicap.

A winner over 10 furlongs at Newmarket in May, the five-year-old has only turned in one bad run for Jim Boyle all year and his consistency can reap rewards again. Nobel is a fascinating contender as he returns to action in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Novice Stakes.

An 825,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, the son of Lope De Vega impressed with a smooth three-length success on his only start to date at Kempton in December. Infinitive enjoyed no luck last time but can make amends in the At The Races App Market Movers Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth.

A popular pick for Sir Michael Stoute having shown up well on debut, Infinitive clipped heels and unshipped Richard Kingscote at Wolverhampton last month. Copperplate has found his groove stepped up in distance and can cap his progression in the Universal Hardwear Supplies "Bath Summer Series Stayers" Final Handicap at Ffos Las.

Although he triumphed over 12 furlongs at this track in July, his most recent success came over two miles at Chelmsford on Thursday. Backing up quickly under a 6lb penalty could prove a shrewd decision from Richard Hughes.

SELECTIONS: CURRAGH: 1.25 Espionage, 1.55 Hasiyna, 2.30 Winemaker, 3.05 Just Beautiful, 3.40 Clever And Cool, 4.15 HMS Seahorse, 4.45 Pub Talk, 5.20 Harley Street.

EPSOM: 1.40 Look Back Smiling, 2.15 CASTLE WAY (NAP), 2.50 Bad Company, 3.25 Saratoga Gold, 4.00 Nobel, 4.30 Tribal Wisdom, 5.05 Hodler.

FFOS LAS: 1.32 Gert Lush, 2.05 Zakram, 2.40 Star Of Mayo, 3.15 Sporting Icon, 3.50 Copperplate, 4.23 Arthalot, 4.55 V Twelve, 5.30 Bama Lama.

YARMOUTH: 1.49 Destiny's Spirit, 2.24 Rajasthan, 2.59 Cavern Club, 3.34 Infinitive, 4.09 Western Stars, 4.39 Navy Drums.

DOUBLE: Castle Way and Nobel.