Monday Tips

Arrest should take some catching as he attempts to follow up his Sandown victory in the British EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes at Ffos Las.

John and Thady Gosden's son of Frankel finished third behind fellow Juddmonte-owned juvenile Nostrum at the Esher track on debut, beaten only three lengths in a promising performance. That form got a boost in Thursday's Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket, with Nostrum running out an impressive winner, and Arrest built on his opening effort when stepped up to a mile for his second start.

He shaded the verdict over Godolphin's Desert Order on that occasion and the runner-up has since taken a strong-looking Convivial Maiden Stakes at York's Ebor meeting. To add further substance to the result, the fifth and sixth at Sandown fought out the finish of a Goodwood maiden recently.

A 440,000 purchase as a yearling, there is a feeling this is only just the beginning of what Arrest could be capable of and he will surely be in line for action in Pattern contests before too long. Ange De L'amour found the step up to Group Three company too hot to handle in the Dick Poole Stakes, but before that showed a good deal of ability and she could prove leniently treated off a mark of 73 in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Nursery Handicap.

Matt Brown won the amateurs' Cambridgeshire at Newmarket earlier this month and his assistance could help Slainte Mhath to back-to-back course-and-distance victories in Hamilton's Hampton By Hilton Hamilton Park Amateur Jockeys' Handicap. Proverb has made two encouraging starts over six furlongs so far and it would be no surprise if George Boughey's colt manages to open his account at the third attempt in the EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

The son of Harry Angel has looked green in both outings to date, but was most unfortunate to bump into Zoology at Yarmouth on his second start. That impressive winner was deemed good enough to jump immediately into the Middle Park Stakes, which gives an indication of the quality of the Yarmouth contest. Proverb is dropped to the minimum distance which could be ideal for now, with the experience gained in his two quick outings surely a positive on this occasion. Spanish is an interesting handicap newcomer in the Equi's Exquisitely Irresistible Ice-Cream Fillies' Handicap.

William Haggas' filly bumped into some useful operators when running with credit in her first three appearances and got off the mark with any amount left in hand at Kempton earlier this month. She could prove a blot on the handicap off a mark of 83. Chester Le Streak got off the mark at the seventh attempt when bettering the veteran Burtonwood in a thrilling finish at Carlisle recently - and could strike again while the iron is hot in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap at Newcastle.

Despite being 1lb worse off with Julie Camacho's 10-year-old this time, Chester Le Streak has always promised to be useful and can rate higher in time. Also in the north east, don't be surprised to see Ivory Madonna shed her maiden tag in the Go Racing With Vickers.Bet Maiden Fillies' Stakes. Richard Spencer's youngster was placed in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and has been plying her trade in Group contests for the majority of the season. Her experience and class can see her over the line against some interesting newcomers.

Over the sticks at Newton Abbot, Hang In There could be the answer to the Pertemps Network Novices' Chase, where two of the three taking part look to enhance a winning run. Rated 12lb superior to his nearest rival Hell Red, the eight-year-old is fancied to exhibit his class having won three of his first four chasing starts by a combined 59 lengths.

Trainer Emma Lavelle won the race last year with Shang Tang and the trophy can remain on the Marlborough handler's mantlepiece.

SELECTIONS: DOWN ROYAL: 1.30 Gobi Star, 2.05 All In The Hips, 2.40 Harmony Rose, 3.15 Encosta, 3.50 Fastman, 4.25 Firstman, 5.00 The Dazzer, 5.30 Como Park.

FFOS LAS: 1.25 King Charles, 2.00 ARREST (NAP), 2.35 Mountain Ash, 3.10 Wisper, 3.45 Ange De L'amour, 4.20 Liangel Hope, 4.55 Some Nightmare.

HAMILTON: 1.05 Slainte Mhath, 1.38 Proverb, 2.13 Rory, 2.48 Spanish, 3.23 Indemnify, 3.58 Can't Stop Now, 4.33 Shahnaz, 5.08 Simple Star.

NEWCASTLE: 4.50 Hildenley, 5.25 Zakram, 6.00 Ivory Madonna, 6.30 Star Sound, 7.00 Emirates Voice, 7.30 Sandret, 8.00 Thaayer, 8.30 Chester Le Streak.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.43 Yaazaain, 2.18 Letter At Dawn, 2.53 Hang In There, 3.28 Robert Walpole, 4.03 The Height Of Fame, 4.38 For Pleasure, 5.13 Gaulois.

ROSCOMMON: 1.50 Western Comandor, 2.25 Well Funded, 3.00 Elusive Sea, 3.35 Oskar High, 4.10 Enniskerry, 4.45 Malina Girl, 5.20 Unbridled Power. DOUBLE: Arrest and Proverb.