Tuesday Tips

First Impression can notch a third win from four visits to Ayr in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap at Ayr.

John Quinn's five-year-old was rated 85 when last striking gold here a couple of years ago and returns 5lb lower in the weights. He has been dropped 1lb since his most recent outing here a couple of weeks ago, when beaten just a couple of lengths into fourth place, and any rain would aid his cause.

Love De Vega is the pick in the Virgin Bet Handicap following a narrow defeat at Ascot on his most recent start. The three-year-old made a late start to the campaign, returning with a win at the end of July and despite a slightly disappointing next run, he still looks very firmly on the upgrade.

Beaten three-quarters of a length in a competitive heat at Ascot, Love De Vega perhaps did not quite get home over a stiff seven furlongs, with a strong early pace ensuring it was a pretty good test. The handicapper has left him on an unchanged mark of 86 following that third place, which could prove lenient for Charlie and Mark Johnston's contender.

Rez should make it third time lucky in the Virgin Bet Maiden Stakes. A full brother to the smart Happy Romance, Rez showed plenty of promise on his initial run at Wolverhampton, making up plenty of ground to finish fourth. He was expected to be among the leading lights on his second attempt, again over six furlongs, at Pontefract earlier this month.

He swooped late to grab the lead, but Hougoumont launched his challenge even later and grabbed the glory by a short head, but a repeat of that should surely be good enough to get Rez off the mark for Richard Fahey. All-weather fare comes from Wolverhampton, where Dicko The Legend is of clear interest ahead of the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Novice Stakes.

Joseph Parr's youngster shaped with abundant promise when third behind the now 84-rated Endeared and subsequent Mill Reef third Charyn on his July Course debut last month, but failed to build on that fine effort on his second start at Yarmouth, where he was too keen to do himself justice. A trip to Dunstall Park represents a drop in class and if his enthusiasm can be harnessed early on and he takes to the artificial surface, he should prove hard to beat.

Brian Hughes rarely leaves Sedgefield without a winner and can add to his tally in County Durham with Master Malachy in the Paxtons Are Caseihs No.1 UK & ROI Dealer Handicap Chase. A dual winner over hurdles, Donald McCain's charge is now two from two over fences - supplementing chasing debut success at Bangor with a 27-length demolition job over this course and distance.

He faced just two rivals that day and the race rather fell apart, but it was still hard not to be impressed by the way he went about his business and a 6lb rise could prove lenient. Southwell punters are advised to put their faith in Bannister in the Weatherbys Bettrends Handicap Hurdle. Tom George's runner has won twice and finished second once at Worcester since being switched back to the smaller obstacles this summer and is clearly in good heart.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 1.14 Hartswood, 1.44 Rez, 2.19 Pearl Of Qatar, 2.54 Love De Vega, 3.29 Flying Pursuit, 4.04 Langholm, 4.39 FIRST IMPRESSION (NAP), 5.10 Scottish Dancer.

CORK: 1.30 Maggie McGrath, 2.00 Born Invincible, 2.35 Silken Ladder, 3.10 Accomplished, 3.45 Statement, 4.20 Band Width, 4.55 Han Solo, 5.25 Qaabil.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.00 Oakmont, 1.35 Bringbackmemories, 2.10 Nefyn Point, 2.45 Grey Market, 3.20 Master Malachy, 3.55 Presenting Pete, 4.30 Gentle Slopes.

SOUTHWELL: 1.51 Chess Player, 2.26 Kinondo Kwetu, 3.01 Ten Past Midnight, 3.36 City Derby, 4.11 Bannister, 4.46 Festive Glory, 5.16 Robeam.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Ischia, 5.30 Justjamie, 6.00 Dicko The Legend, 6.30 Cashew, 7.00 In The Storm, 7.30 Milltown Star, 8.00 Ciotog, 8.30 Harbour Vision.

DOUBLE: First Impression and Love De Vega.