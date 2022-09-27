Wednesday Tips

Flylikeaneagle looks the best bet on a competitive card at Nottingham in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Mile Series Final Handicap.

Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, the five-year-old arrives on the back of his fourth win in what has been a thoroughly productive season. Based in Ireland until earlier this year, he has flourished since joining Russell's Kinross yard in June.

Having began the season with a Flat rating of just 53, he was handicapped to do damage and duly won at Ayr on his stable debut. Narrowly beaten next time, he went on to win at Musselburgh and then Nottingham, something which will stand him in good stead ahead of this task.

Third back at Ayr and then Musselburgh, latterly over 10 furlongs which was too far, he got back to winning ways most recently at Ayr once more from a mark of 66 and while he went up another 5lb, he looks like a horse with more to give. Bryan Smart's Cotai Pearl looks sure to go well in the Fairfax Saddles Better Performance Grassroots Series Final Nursery Handicap.

Apart from a disappointing second run at Thirsk when something clearly was amiss, this daughter of the speedy Cotai Glory has been consistent, winning at Carlisle and running very well in the Racing League at Newcastle behind the classy Never Just A Dream. King Of Tonga has been a revelation this season for Declan Carroll.

The six-year-old looked thoroughly exposed over seven furlongs and a mile for David O'Meara but since dropping down to sprinting trips by Carroll, he has won four times, most recently at Chester. This will be harder off a 5lb higher mark, but he is in such good form it is hard to look anywhere else in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Series Final Sprint Handicap.

Waiting All Night should finally get off the mark in the Judith Beckett Birthday EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Catterick. Richard Spencer's colt has run with credit in the Coventry Stakes and a Listed race at Ascot but only has a debut success to his name. This should be a nice confidence boost. Simon and Ed Crisford are enjoying a particularly good end to the season and Positive Impact can provide them with another winner in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton. He has been running well on turf but this switch to synthetics should hold no fears, being by Shamardal.

Savvy Knight has not beaten a horse in his last two races but prior to that had finished fourth to Secret State in the King George V Handicap at Ascot and is given one more chance in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap. Obelix has had the misfortune of bumping into two well above average recruits so far but should open his account in the Cazoo EBF Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

SELECTIONS: BANGOR: 1.55 Midnight Jewel, 2.26 Peerless Beauty, 3.01 Getaman, 3.36 Ted's Friend, 4.11 Stroll On By, 4.46 Seemingly So, 5.16 Catuaba.

BELLEWSTOWN: 2.00 James Henry, 2.35 The Bog Bank, 3.10 No Patience, 3.45 Polar Bear, 4.20 Blind Beggar, 4.55 Ted Hastings, 5.25 Arctic Blaze.

CATTERICK: 1.44 Secret Equity, 2.19 Dark Crusade, 2.54 Waiting All Night, 3.29 Sunningdale, 4.04 Oh So Chic, 4.39 Desert Dream, 5.09 Arclight.

KEMPTON: 5.00 Novus, 5.30 Oyamal, 6.00 Positive Impact, 6.30 Savvy Knight, 7.00 I Am The Sea, 7.30 Unsung Hero, 8.00 The Charmer, 8.30 Blazeon Five.

NEWCASTLE: 5.45 Forlio, 6.15 She's Got Bottle, 6.45 Obelix, 7.15 Key Look, 7.45 Afta Party, 8.15 Dapper Man.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.00 Poseidon Prince, 1.35 Run Simba, 2.10 Cotai Pearl, 2.45 King Of Tonga, 3.20 Savrola, 3.55 Ernesto, 4.30 FLYLIKEANEAGLE (NAP). DOUBLE: Flylikeaneagle and King Of Tonga.