Thursday Tips

Falcon Nine looks sure to take a good step forward from his promising debut when he reappears at Salisbury.

Beautifully bred, the Ulysses youngster is a half-brother to Jessica Harrington's top-class filly Albigna. He made what could be described as a stereotypical debut for one from Sir Michael Stoute's yard when staying on nicely into fourth at Leicester.

That race looks decent as the winner, John Chard VC, has a rating of 83 while the runner-up, Roger Varian's Kolsai, won next time out at the Cambridgeshire meeting. Falcon Nine was doing all his best work late on and while there are - on paper at least - some promising types against him in the Byerley Stud British EBF Novice Stakes, he looks the one to concentrate on.

Shaaden is an interesting newcomer for Marcus Tregoning in the Radcliffe & Co British EBF Novice Stakes. She is a half-sister to the useful Ribhi he made a winning debut for Tregoning at this track just over a year ago. The yard can ready one first time out and she certainly has the ability on pedigree. A Juddmonte debutante worth noting is Greek Order in the second division.

While Harry and Roger Charlton are not particularly known for first-time-out winners, it is not unheard of and Greek Order certainly has the right profile. By Kingman, he is a brother to Sangarius who won on debut and went on to be fourth in the Dewhurst. Greek Order's stablemate Flag Flying is also worth another chance in the British EBF/PKF Francis Clark Conditions Stakes.

A four-length winner at Goodwood on debut, he was well beaten in the Sirenia Stakes after that on what was his first run for 90 days. It was reported that he was perhaps too inexperienced to cope with the step up in class and racing on the all-weather for the first time.

Logician's half-brother Okeechobee can give the Charltons a hat-trick in the Radcliffe & Co Handicap. Think First looked pretty decent when winning last time out and might be up to defying a penalty in the Paul Sabini 60th Birthday EBF Novice Stakes at Chelmsford.

Only fifth on debut at Catterick, he looked a different proposition three weeks later for James Tate next time and given further time to strengthen, he can go in again. The 3lb the excellent Harry Burns takes off Appier helps offset most of a 4lb rise for a recent win at Newcastle.

He heads to Lingfield for the Download The At The Races App Handicap and might have a little bit more up his sleeve. Ice House is bred to be better than a 70-rated handicapper and is improving with racing ahead of the At The Races App Expert Tips Fillies' Handicap at Wolverhampton.

SELECTIONS: BELLEWSTOWN: 1.30 Reigles, 2.05 Native Queen, 2.40 Hot Sunset, 3.15 Marsa, 3.50 Pillar, 4.25 Hazy Mehmory, 5.00 Aprils Joy, 5.35 Intend.

CHELMSFORD: 5.25 Think First, 6.00 Ti Amo Sempre, 6.30 Bojink, 7.00 Iur Cinn Tra, 7.30 Jack Ryan, 8.00 Obtain, 8.30 Brunel Charm

CLONMEL: 1.15 Light Heidi, 1.50 Bonne Debut, 2.25 Eddies Pride, 3.00 Early Arrival, 3.35 Barrys Rock, 4.10 Presenting Point, 4.45 Leitrim Park.

LINGFIELD: 1.44 Appier, 2.19 So Chic, 2.54 Silky Smooth, 3.29 Lothian, 4.04 Kingori, 4.39 Piffle, 5.13 Maylah, 5.50 Essme.

SALISBURY: 1.25 FALCON NINE (NAP), 1.59 If Not Now, 2.34 Shaaden, 3.09 Greek Order, 3.44 Flag Flying, 4.19 Neptunian, 4.54 Okeechobee, 5.30 Oleg.

WARWICK: 1.36 Call Me Tara, 2.11 No Word, 2.46 Geromino, 3.21 Getalead, 3.56 Dindin, 4.31 Progressive, 5.06 Get The Value.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Starshot, 6.15 Golden Passport, 6.45 Mumma Mac, 7.15 Nacho, 7.45 Hidden Pearl, 8.15 Ice House.

DOUBLE: Falcon Nine and Flag Flying.