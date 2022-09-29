Friday Tips

Charlie Appleby looks to have spied a nice opening for Secret State, who has the chance to regain the winning thread in the Listed Peroni Nastro Azzurro Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot.

The Godolphin-owned colt has been ultra-progressive so far this term, following up a second on debut behind the highly-regarded Francesco Clemente in the Wood Ditton with four straight victories.

That run of results included a Royal Ascot triumph in the King George V Stakes and plundering a competitive handicap at Glorious Goodwood. Amongst the beaten horses on the Sussex Downs were Maksud (second), Inverness (third) and Melrose scorer Soulcombe in fourth.

Secret State's winning streak came to an end in the Great Voltigeur at York when Deauville Legend reversed the King George V Stakes form and Secret State had to settle for second. But James Ferguson's gelding has improved rapidly since they first clashed, as shown by his position at the head of the Melbourne Cup betting, so that silver medal on the Knavesmire was no disgrace.

It was the first time the son of Dubawi had stepped into Group-race company and there should be much more to come in Pattern class races now stepping up in trip following wind surgery at a course he has already tasted big-race success at.

Stone Soldier can get proceedings in Berkshire off to a flying start by taking the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Amateur Jockeys' Handicap. Third over course and distance behind an in-form winner when last sighted, he is 1lb lower here and is some 13lb lower than when striking on the all-weather back in March.

In the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Novice Stakes, Sweet William can build on an encouraging debut at Kempton to open his account. John and Thady Gosden's Sea The Stars colt was somewhat unruly at the start on his first day at school and was then slowly away. But the penny dropped in the second half of his 12-furlong assignment and he ran on strongly to be only beaten a neck.

He will have learnt plenty from that initial experience and this half-brother to Hurricane Lane is surely capable of much better.

Also at Ascot, Thunder Legend is a strong pick to follow up his recent Newmarket success in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Handicap. He relished the drop back to six furlongs when making all for an impressive five-and-a-half-length victory that day and he could have more to offer despite an 8lb hike from the assessor.

He has bumped into some smart operators over further this season and his Haydock conqueror from his penultimate showing - Whitebeam - is now rated 103 and only beaten a head in a Listed race recently.

At Newcastle, James Fanshawe's Rozalia has the chance to turn a pair of seconds into a deserved victory in the I Stoker Civils Handicap. The mare has gone down by less than a length the last twice, but remains feasibly treated and could have been found a winnable opportunity by her handler.

Also in the north east, take note of Melfet in the One For Brad Novice Stakes. The Gosden team do not waste their petrol money and have been known to send some of their useful prospects to Gosforth Park. Well held in his sole outing at two, Melfet returned a much more finished article at Kempton earlier this month, scorching clear of a handy cast to record a five-length victory.

He overcame a wide draw on that occasion and having blown away the cobwebs, can continue on his upward curve.

Sticking in the north east, and switching to the jumps at Hexham, Jedd O'Keeffe's Fringill Dike is backed to register a course-and-distance hat-trick in the Langley Castle An Outstanding Small Hotel "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. The five-year-old has won by a combined 16 lengths the last twice and can pick mup where he left off on his return from 153 days off the track.

Thatbeatsbanagher won with a good deal of authority at Sedgefield earlier this month and a 4lb rise may prove lenient when he runs in the Diana Pearce The Yorke Family Sandgrounder Handicap Hurdle, while Grade Two chase winner Captain Tom Cat is surely tuning up for bigger and better things when he runs in the LIP Construction Ltd, Christmas Party Handicap Hurdle, but should nevertheless prove hard to beat.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 2.00 Stone Soldier, 2.35 Whitehaven, 3.10 Sweet William, 3.45 SECRET STATE (NAP), 4.20 Thunder Legend, 4.55 Raising Sand.

DUNDALK: 4.50 Harry's Bar, 5.25 Congo River, 6.00 I Know I Can, 6.30 Hilltop's Bear, 7.00 Cairo, 7.30 Instrumental, 8.00 Cedar Rapids, 8.30 Gulliver's Travels.

FONTWELL: 1.40 D'jango, 2.15 Soul Icon, 2.50 Bobby Socks, 3.25 Mr Freedom, 4.00 Up The Straight, 4.35 Princess T, 5.10 Blaze A Trail.

GOWRAN PARK: 1.35 Six Ace, 2.07 Saylavee, 2.42 Cracklinrose, 3.17 Hard Rain, 3.52 Champagne Problem, 4.27 Highland Penny, 5.02 Sargent Lightfoot , 5.37 Presenting J.

HEXHAM: 1.50 Makety, 2.25 Fringill Dike, 3.00 Thatbeatsbanagher, 3.35 Captain Tom Cat, 4.10 Saint Arvans, 4.45 Abington Park, 5.20 Raecius Felix.

NEWCASTLE: 4.40 Finery, 5.15 How Exciting, 5.45 Wasdale, 6.15 Rozalia, 6.45 Wan'Em, 7.15 Mr Coco Bean, 7.45 Melfet, 8.15 Melody King.

DOUBLE: Secret State and Thunder Legend.