Saturday Tips

Saffron Beach looks a rock solid choice to win a second Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

On all known form, Jane Chapple-Hyam's four-year-old has the beating of all of her rivals - unless the unbeaten and unexposed Laurel is something out of the ordinary. It usually pays to side with what you already know, though, and what we can be certain of is that Saffron Beach is one of the best of her sex over a mile.

Second in the 1000 Guineas last year, she failed to stay in the Oaks and was then hampered in the Falmouth before she dropped in class to win a Group Three at Sandown. That preceded her victory in this race 12 months ago and she has been even better this year, running a great race against colts in Dubai before winning at Royal Ascot.

She then landed a second Group One in the Prix Rothschild and while relatively comfortably beaten by Pearls Galore last time out, it was still another big effort with a couple of rivals behind her who she meets again. Should she run to form, she has everything in her favour.

The valuable £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes can go to Ed Walker's Amichi, who won a similar event at the track in August. William Haggas' Mellow Yellow can provide the King with a winner in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap. David O'Meara has a strong hand in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Challenge Cup at Ascot, but the best of the bunch may be Rhoscolyn.

He is without a win since bolting up at Epsom at last year's Derby meeting, in what was a third victory in quick succession, seeing him rise 30lb in the process. Since then he has struggled, understandably, but he has gone close a few times off similar marks to which he finds himself on now. His third in the Buckingham Palace at the Royal meeting proves Ascot holds no fears and his run last time out at Leopardstown suggested his turn was not far away again.

Roger Varian's Third Realm could be the one in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Cumberland Lodge Stakes Peroni. Favourite Hamish has never been one to stand much racing and he may find this coming too soon after his huge run in the Irish St Leger. Third Realm has had excuses since an impressive win in Listed company at Goodwood and Varian can seemingly do no wrong at present.

Michael Dods' Commanche Falls has run two massive races off huge weights since defending his Stewards' Cup title at Goodwood. He is well worth a crack in the Group Three John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes. Karl Burke has a strong team of juveniles and his Cold Case looks the sold option in the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar.

Third in the Gimcrack, he showed that was no fluke when winning a valuable sales race at Doncaster. On ratings Cold Case is the one to beat. In the same Sheikh Mohammed Obaid al Maktoum colours, Varian's Dubai Poet can win the Racing TV EBF Stallions Guisborough Stakes. He looked unsuited by the very quick ground at Haydock last time out, but his third in the Jersey Stakes arguably makes him the one to beat.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 1.51 Manaccan, 2.25 Third Realm, 3.00 Commanche Falls, 3.36 Rhoscolyn, 4.10 Nizaaka, 4.45 Tarhib.

FONTWELL: 1.25 Blame The Game, 2.00 Icare Grandchamp, 2.35 Wetanwindy, 3.10 Shut The Box, 3.45 Antunes, 4.20 Special Buddy, 4.55 Proper Twelve.

GOWRAN: 1.45 Alice Diamond, 2.17 Riaan, 2.52 Natural Look, 3.27 Streets Of Doyen, 4.02 Easy Game, 4.37 Pairc Na Ngael, 5.12 Ain't That A Shame, 5.42 True Faith.

KILLARNEY: 1.55 Gulf Of Mexico, 2.30 Bold Ribb, 3.05 Princess Azure, 3.40 Drombeg Duke, 4.15 Angel Of The Pace, 4.50 Butterfly Garden, 5.25 Pahlavi.

NEWMARKET: 1.31 Al Husn, 2.06 Amichi, 2.42 SAFFRON BEACH (NAP), 3.17 A Dublin Lad, 3.52 Military Order, 4.27 Mellow Yellow, 5.03 Tango Tonight.

REDCAR: 1.36 Ararat, 2.12 Tele Red, 2.47 Dubai Poet, 3.21 Cold Case, 3.57 Cassy O, 4.32 Irish Approach, 5.07 Sea Speedwell, 5.37 Lullaby Bay.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Termonator, 5.30 Cariad, 6.00 Connemara Coast, 6.30 King's Gem, 7.00 Chief Of Staff, 7.30 Ancient Times, 8.00 Larkin, 8.30 Agent Of Fortune.

DOUBLE: Saffron Beach and Amichi.