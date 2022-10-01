Sunday Tips

Haute Estime can get her chasing career off to the perfect start in the Racing TV For Free Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Kelso on Sunday.

Lucinda Russell's mare has had her attentions switched swiftly to the larger obstacles, especially considering she is only five. Her future looks bright, however, as the last time she was seen in public she finished third in the Grade One Sefton Novices' Hurdle at the Grand National meeting.

She was sent off 100/1 that day which was a bit insulting given she had won a Listed event for mares at Haydock and finished fourth in a Grade Two at Sandown. Whatever she did over timber was always going to be a bonus as she looks made for fences. The Aintree race was her first over three miles and it clearly suited. She could develop into quite a smart chaser.

Ann Hamilton's veteran Nuts Well is chasing a fourth success in the NSPCC School Service Simply Ned Handicap Chase and there is a real risk the race will be renamed in his honour, rather than that of Nicky Richards' former smart performer.

While Hamilton and her husband Ian operated at an impressive strike-rate last season, given Nuts Well is 11 and his form tailed off badly towards the end of last season, it should pay to look elsewhere. The only one of the four runners with race fitness on his side is Iain Jardine's Gold Des Bois, a winner over this course and distance just over two weeks ago.

He is up 6lb for that success, however he raced keenly that day and did well to hold on. With the freshness knocked off him, he should have no trouble going in again.

Chris Gordon's Aucunrisque enjoyed a very fruitful campaign last season and can pick up where he left off with a victory in the BresBet Now Betting On International Racing Novices' Chase at Uttoxeter. The six-year-old won four of his six outings over hurdles and was not even totally disgraced behind Jonbon in Grade One company at Aintree.

He ended up winning the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton and starts life over fences off a mark of 138 which looks very fair.

David Pipe has been among the winners of late and he has an interesting runner in the opening BresBet Gents Day Maiden Hurdle in Colony Queen. The six-year-old mare is well travelled, having had spells with James Tate, Steve Gollings and John Mackie, but she ended life on the Flat with three wins at a useful level. Not seen since July 2021, her fitness is taken on trust but it is usually a given with this yard.

Of course, over in France it is the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe when thousands of Brits will descend on Paris. The travelling contingent will be cheering on a strong team for Britain and Ireland in the feature race, but this maybe is the year Japan finally gets to cross the one glaring omission off its international success list.

Big wins at the Breeders' Cup and Dubai Carnival have left no doubt about the strength of Japanese racing and in Titleholder they have a different type this year, with the four-year-old having won over two miles. That extra stamina may just enable him to see out the trip best of all in what are sure to be testing conditions.

John and Thady Gosden's Nashwa looks the one to beat in the Prix de l'Opera while the Prix de la Foret looks at the mercy of Ralph Beckett's Kinross.

SELECTIONS:

KELSO: 1.25 The Navigator, 2.00 Three Platoon, 2.35 HAUTE ESTIME (NAP), 3.12 Gold Des Bois, 3.45 Mortlach, 4.20 Readysteadybeau, 4.55 Coup De Gold.

KILLARNEY: 1.00 Still Ciel, 1.35 Toor Moment, 2.10 Toss Again, 2.45 Winning Rascal, 3.20 Coole Arcade, 3.55 Arverne, 4.30 Final Orders, 5.05 Cracklinrose.

TIPPERARY: 1.15 San Antonio, 1.50 Quizical, 2.25 Current Option, 3.00 Hubrisko, 3.35 Abacadabras, 4.10 John Cannon, 4.45 Authorized Art, 5.20 Bellachamps.

UTTOXETER: 1.08 Colony Queen, 1.43 Colonel Harry, 2.18 Aucunrisque, 2.53 Encashment, 3.28 Henri Le Bon, 4.03 Easkey Lad, 4.38 Isthebaropen, 5.13 Galice Macalo.