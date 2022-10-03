Monday Tips

Wynford is of clear interest ahead of his bid to land the Racing TV HD Bluff Cove Handicap for a second year running at Pontefract.

While the nine-year-old is not entirely straightforward, he has nine career wins to his credit and fairly bolted up in this race 12 months ago. After opening his account for the current campaign at Carlisle in August, Wynford came close to striking again on his latest visit to Pontefract - finishing well from the rear to place third.

He needs things to drop right, but if they do, he is more than capable of adding to his tally for Rebecca Menzies.

Reach can make it third time lucky in the Racing TV On Sky Channel 426 Maiden Stakes. The Sea The Stars filly outran odds of 50/1 when third on her Redcar introduction - and proved that was no fluke to finish runner-up on her second start at Beverley.

With a step up from 10 furlongs to a mile and a half expected to suit, Reach appears to have been found a good opportunity to hit the bullseye for David and Mick Easterby.

Sassy Belle can finally open her account in the Napoleons Casino Bradford Nursery Handicap. Beaten four lengths by Trillium on her debut, Sassy Belle then lost out by a neck on her second start at Windsor, while her third run also yielded little joy as she could finish only third. That was a quick return for her though, just 12 days later, and refreshed after a little break here, Sassy Belle can get off the mark.

Wahraan's relative freshness could prove key in the Hippodrome Handicap at Windsor. The Le Havre gelding won a Pontefract maiden and a Newmarket handicap for Sir Michael Stoute last season, elevating him to a mark in the 90s. He ran well at York next time, but disappointed subsequently at Ascot, after which he was gelded and roughed off for the remainder of 2021.

The four-year-old returned from nearly a year off the track at Newmarket in late August, and there was plenty to like about his performance in finishing third. The assessor's decision to drop Wahraan a couple of pounds could look very lenient come Monday evening as he is bound to strip fitter for his comeback run.

Stoute could well double up with Kirilenko in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap. Having shaped well in maiden and novice company, the Cheveley Park-owned filly came close to making a successful handicap debut here at the end of June when beaten half a length by Rose Barton. Suitably freshened up since, she can go one better.

Dream In The Park is the pick in Stratford's CS Recycling Novices' Handicap Hurdle. A consistent performer for Emma Lavelle last term, he finished second in two bumper runs before again placing in two hurdles spins. His last effort when third at Fontwell in February was perhaps a shade disappointing, but Dream In The Park undoubtedly has the ability to win a race like this.

SELECTIONS:

PONTEFRACT: 1.25 Midnight Lion, 1.55 Sassy Belle, 2.30 My Silent Song, 3.05 WYNFORD (NAP), 3.40 Tangled, 4.15 Reach, 4.50 Carlton And Co, 5.25 Sweet Glance.

STRATFORD: 1.00 Storm Dennis, 1.35 Medyaf, 2.10 It's A Good Name, 2.45 Heronord, 3.20 Dynamic Kate, 3.55 Dream In The Park, 4.30 Borderline.

TIPPERARY: 1.45 The Model Kingdom, 2.20 From The Ashes, 2.55 Balkito, 3.30 Tullyhogue Fort, 4.05 We'llhavewan, 4.40 I'll Be That Lady, 5.10 Our Uncle Jack.

WINDSOR: 1.30 Big Bard, 2.02 Fanciful, 2.37 Tellateller, 3.12 Wahraan, 3.47 Star Player, 4.22 My Lion, 4.57 Bloomwithgrace, 5.32 Kirilenko.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.46 Showman, 5.20 La Equinata, 5.55 Pop Dancer, 6.30 Elusive Artist, 7.00 Inexplicable, 7.30 Ibiza Rocks, 8.00 Capital Offence, 8.30 Steelriver.

DOUBLE: Wynford and Wahraan.