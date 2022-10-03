Tuesday Tips

Noble Mark can make hay off bottom weight in the Kube - Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap at Leicester.

He was a winner for Sir Mark Prescott at Nottingham back in May on his first start of the turf season, but he has not kicked on as expected from that, prompting his handler to give him a little bit of a break before returning him to action at Epsom last month.

Noble Mark turned in a much more promising effort there, setting out to make all before having to give best to eventual winner New Pursuit in the last couple of furlongs. His unchanged mark of 77 gives Prescott plenty to work with.

There could be some smart operators go to post in the British Stallion Studs EBF Reference Point Novice Stakes, but the pick could well be Power Of Gold. A Golden Horn half-brother to Powerful Breeze, Power Of Gold was beaten by a hot favourite at Ayr on his racecourse bow last month, but there was much to like about his performance in defeat.

He never looked like troubling the winner, Hi Royal, but the way he kept on was highly encouraging and he looked sure to come on for the run.

Track regular Lethal Angel has scored three times over track and trip since joining Brett Johnson in June and can enhance her record in Brighton's Download The At The Races App Handicap. She has been hit with an 8lb rise for her most recent success, but that was won by a comfortable two and three-quarter lengths and she looks well capable of giving a good account off her revised rating.

Also on the south coast, Hurtle's experience could come to the fore in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes. Paul and Oliver Cole's colt has racked up five career starts, finishing second on two occasions. He was beaten a short head over seven furlongs at Epsom last time out, while on his third outing the Mastercraftsman colt was a runner-up at this venue.

Splitting those efforts is a respectable third to May Hill Stakes winner PollyPott at Salisbury and there is plenty to suggest he can open his account here.

On the Tapeta at Southwell, John Wainwright's Biplane is backed to regain the winning thread in the second division of the Cazoo Handicap. He missed out on a hat-trick when second at Newcastle last week. However, he was slowly away then and granted a sharper start, is worth another chance off the same figure.

Exciting News can make it two from two over obstacles in the Welcome Back To Huntingdon Racecourse Juvenile Hurdle. She did not find the winning line in four runs on the level, but switched to hurdles at Market Rasen last month, Dan Skelton's charge was a different proposition, coming home a clear-cut four-and-three-quarter-length winner. Good ground is certainly in her favour and she can follow up here.

Archie Watson won the Racing TV 'Junior' National Hunt Flat Race 12 months ago and Polemon could ensure it stays on his mantlepiece. The smartly-bred son of Frankel is a brother to the Group-placed Weekender and could prove the classiest runner in the line-up.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 1.33 LETHAL ANGEL (NAP), 2.08 Eight Mile, 2.43 Sigmund, 3.18 Hurtle, 3.53 Many Words, 4.28 Silver Bubble, 5.05 Destinado, 5.40 Local Bay.

GALWAY: 1.15 Ahead Of The Posse, 1.50 Pats Choice, 2.25 Wild Caprice, 3.00 Jon Snow, 3.35 Yeah Man, 4.10 Gevrey, 4.45 Allibaba.

HUNTINGDON: 1.05 Exciting News, 1.40 Jean Genie, 2.15 Collectors Item, 2.50 Jen's Boy, 3.25 Joly Maker, 4.00 Sparkling Dawn, 4.35 Bells Of Stamford, 5.10 Polemon.

LEICESTER: 1.25 Elongate, 2.00 River Usk, 2.35 Power Of Gold, 3.10 Noble Mark, 3.45 Eeh Bah Gum, 4.20 Miss Bella Brand, 4.55 Cubanista, 5.25 Sir Winston.

SOUTHWELL: 5.00 Kanakam, 5.30 Biplane, 6.00 Golden Adler, 6.30 Castle Peak, 7.00 Miss Gallagher, 7.30 Zoom Star, 8.00 Tequilamockingbird, 8.30 Be Be Ex.

DOUBLE: Lethal Angel and Polemon