Wednesday Tips

Tough Enough sets a very tall standard for the others to aim at in the British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Wednesday.

James Tate's youngster only has one run in the formbook but it was a performance that was stacked with promise. Sent to Newbury for his initial foray, he beat all bar Owen Burrows' odds-on favourite Lajooje and there was less than a length between them. The son of Showcasing was sent off 22-1 which shows two things: he possibly was not showing that much at home, but also connections of the others all felt they had something to play with.

The fact Tough Enough showed up so well is hugely promising and one of the newcomers is going to have to really know their job to get the better of him. Of course that may be likely. Two of the last four winners of this event have been Marcus Tregoning's Mohaather, who went on to win a Sussex Stakes, and Inver Park, a Royal Ascot winner this season for George Boughey. The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning duo of Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris can strike in the much calmer waters of the Join Racing TV Now Fillies' Handicap with Cappoquin.

Runner-up in her last three races off the same mark, this daughter of Muhaarar was nudged up 1lb for her most recent effort. Strangely for a champion sprinter, Muhaarar's progeny tend to stay really well, and stamina is certainly this filly's forte. Andrew Balding runs a very interesting newcomer in the shape of Prosecco in the British EBF Future Stayers Oath Novice Stakes. This filly sports the same colours as Irish Champion Stakes winner Luxembourg and is beautifully bred, being by Gleneagles out of Elbereth, who Balding trained with such distinction.

The yard can get them ready first time and she is certainly the most interesting runner on paper. Balding could also be in the mark with Syndicated in the first division of the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton. Having cost 450,000 guineas as a son of Dubawi out of J Wonder, unsurprisingly he was sent off favourite for his Newmarket debut but looked all at sea. He was beaten even further on his next outing at Ascot but, dropped in class at Wolverhampton, he put his experience to good use and won well. He can defy a penalty.

Sea Gifted can put her experience to good use now she is sporting a hood in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Maiden Fillies' Stakes. A sister to the classy Raheen House, William Haggas had probably been expecting a bit more of her to date. She is gradually improving with racing and has earned a mark of 73 from her three outings, but it seems noteworthy Haggas is persisting in maiden company rather than going for a handicap.

Brian Ellison has a very interesting runner at Sedgefield in Onesmoothoperator in the MGL Group Maiden Hurdle. A very smart performer on the Flat, he was third in the All-Weather Marathon Final and was last seen running well at York off a mark of 96. If he translates that ability to the winter game, then he should take pretty high order. Brian Hughes has been booked to ride.

SELECTIONS: KEMPTON: 4.40 Sea Gifted, 5.15 Guilin, 5.50 Syndicated, 6.25 Sea Of Elegance, 7.00 Lir Speciale, 7.30 First Folio, 8.00 Courtside, 8.30 You Are My World.

NAVAN: 1.15 Spice Rack, 1.50 Mile End, 2.25 Dragons Call, 3.00 Half Nutz, 3.35 Mr King, 4.10 Maristella, 4.45 Complete Fiction, 5.20 Derry Lad.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.30 Control, 2.05 TOUGH ENOUGH (NAP), 2.40 Cappoquin, 3.15 Prosecco, 3.50 Have Secret, 4.20 Shaladar, 4.55 Master Of Combat, 5.30 Dal Mallart.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.40 Onesmoothoperator, 2.15 Calliope, 2.50 Oceans Red, 3.25 Tico Times, 4.00 Lady Stanwix, 4.30 Kayfast Warrior, 5.05 Creative Control.

Double: Tough Enough and Onesmoothoperator.